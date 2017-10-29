Business Quick Take

Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Ford buys laser developer

Ford Motor Co’s autonomous car software and robotics subsidiary has purchased a laser detection company. Ford on Friday announced that Pittsburgh-based Argo AI had purchased Princeton Lightwave of New Jersey for an undisclosed price. The acquisition gives Argo expertise in laser systems needed to guide cars through challenging conditions such as bad weather. Ford said Princeton was founded in 2000 to develop lasers for the telecommunications industry. In 2003, it began work on detection and imaging.

AVIATION

EasyJet buys AirBerlin slots

British low-cost carrier EasyJet yesterday announced that it has agreed to buy part of bankrupt German carrier Air Berlin’s operations at Berlin Tegel Airport for 40 million euros (US$46.4 million). EasyJet will enter into leases for up to 25 A320 aircraft and take over slots, it said. The company also said it was hoping to recruit around 1,000 Air Berlin pilots and cabin crew over the coming months, to be employed on German contracts.

TECHNOLOGY

Uber hires legal officer

Uber Technologies Inc on Friday said it has hired a new top legal officer as the ride-sharing star battles controversy in the workplace as well as on the streets. Tony West will begin working at next month, leaving a post as chief legal officer at PepsiCo Inc, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in an e-mail to employees. West will be starting at Uber the same month as a trial is to begin in a civil suit filed by Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc.

TECHNOLOGY

Sogou announces US IPO

Sogou Inc (搜狗), the Chinese search engine backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), aims to raise as much as US$585 million in a US initial public offering (IPO). The company is marketing 45 million American depositary shares for US$11 to US$13 apiece, according to a Friday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Sogou said it intends to use the proceeds for research and development, as well as sales and marketing. Sogou is the default search engine in Tencent’s Mobile QQ browser and on qq.com.

SOUTH KOREA

Annual GDP growth hits 36%

South Korea’s economy grew at the fastest pace since 2010 in the third quarter, buoyed by exports and the government’s supplementary budget. The positive data will bolster views expecting a rate increase by the central bank. GDP expanded 1.4 percent in the three months through September from the previous quarter, when it grew 0.6 percent, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday. From a year earlier, the economy expanded 3.6 percent, the bank said.

AUCTIONS

Harper Lee letters sold

A batch of letters handwritten by To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee to a friend has sold for more than US$12,000. A statement from Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions said 38 letters from the late novelist to her late friend Felice Itzkoff went for US$12,500 in a sale that ended on Thursday night. The minimum bid was US$10,000. The letters span the period from December 2005 to May 2010.