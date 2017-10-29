Possible OPEC deal extension, Iraq help oil surpass US$60

Bloomberg

Brent surged to more than US$60 per barrel for the first time in more than two years amid enthusiasm that OPEC might extend its supply restraint deal and indications that the situation between Iraq and the Kurds remains fragile.

The global benchmark jumped to levels last seen in July 2015 and crude in New York closed near an eight-month high.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week backed the extension of production cuts by OPEC beyond March next year, fueling optimism.

At the same time, crude flows from Iraq to Ceyhan, Turkey, remain below normal levels and a US spokesman said the Kurds and Iraqis have not reached an official ceasefire.

“The Saudis keep pressing for an extension of the output cut deal through next year, so the market is feeding off that, and we are seeing signs of tightening,” New York-based hedge fund Again Capital LLC partner John Kilduff said by telephone.

“The Iraq-Kurd situation is also getting the attention of the market. The volumes are down out of Ceyhan. This is not resolving itself as quickly as it looked like it might have been,” he added.

Brent for December settlement jumped US$1.14 to end the session at US$60.44 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices are up 4.7 percent this week. The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$6.54 to West Texas Intermediate.

West Texas Intermediate for December delivery added US$1.26 to settle at US$53.90 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded was near the 100-day average, with prices rising 4.7 percent this week.

Both the global benchmark and its US counterpart have rallied this month amid increasing belief that OPEC will agree to cut output later into next year, helping to work down global inventories.

Statoil ASA CEO Eldar Saetre said in a Bloomberg Television interview that he continues to see strong demand and the oil market is “definitely balancing.”

“People are starting to price in the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] inventories moving back towards normalized levels into later 2018,” Rockefeller & Co senior equity analyst Brad Hunnewell said by telephone.

The S&P 500 Energy Index was up by the most in almost two weeks, with Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, EQT Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp leading the pack.

As earnings season kicked off, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp reported lower production compared with third-quarter estimates.

Total SA posted the highest earnings from pumping oil and gas in more than two years, with CEO Patrick Pouyanne saying that the imbalance between crude supply and demand is finally dissipating.

Heating oil gained US$0.02 to US$1.84 per gallon, while natural gas tumbled US$0.14, or 4.8 percent, to US$2.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose US$2.20 to US$1,271.80 per ounce, while silver slid US$0.06 to US$16.75 per ounce and copper lost US$0.07 cents to US$3.10 per pound.