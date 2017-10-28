Agencies

JAPAN

Prices see small increase

Japan’s consumer prices rose for the ninth straight month last month, but inflation remained well below the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target, official data showed yesterday. Prices rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier after stripping out volatile prices for fresh food, buoyed by a rise in energy costs such as fuel, light and water charges, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. However, excluding fresh food and energy, prices edged up just 0.2 percent compared to the same month the previous year.

CHINA

Industrial profits surge 28%

Chinese industrial profits jumped the most since 2011, underscoring resilience in the economy, as authorities intensify their efforts to cut excess capacity and reduce pollution. Industrial profits increased 27.7 percent last month from a year earlier to 662.2 billion yuan (US$99.54 billion), compared with a 24 percent pace a month earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. From January to last month, total profits increased 22.8 percent year-on-year to 5.58 trillion yuan, the bureau said.

REAL ESTATE

Vietnam sees biggest IPO

Vincom Retail JSC’s existing investors raised 16.1 trillion dong (US$708 million) after pricing an initial public offering (IPO) of the Vietnamese mall operator at the top end of a marketed range. Existing shareholders, including Warburg Pincus and Credit Suisse Group AG, priced 396.5 million shares at 40,600 dong apiece, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg. The stockholders initially offered 380.2 million shares at 37,000 dong to 40,600 dong each, earlier terms for the sale show. The deal from the arm of Vietnam’s largest developer Vingroup JSC is the country’s biggest-ever first-time share sale, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

DIARY

Saputo buys Murray Goulburn

Canadian dairy giant Saputo Inc on Thursday said it had agreed to buy Australian rival Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd for C$1.3 billion (US$1.01 billion). Dairy processing cooperative Murray Goulburn has about 2,300 employees and operates 11 facilities in Australia and China. Saputo, one of the 10 largest dairy processors in the world and already active in Australia, said it would finance the acquisition through a new bank loan.

SPACE

Saudi backs Virgin Galactic

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Thursday announced a US$1 billion investment in British billionaire Richard Branson’s space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. Branson said the investment would enable the company to develop the next generation of satellite launches and accelerate its program for point-to-point supersonic space travel. He added that Virgin Galactic was “months away” from going into space with people on board and his other company, Virgin Orbit, placing satellites around the Earth.

LABOR

Tesla accused by union

The United Auto Workers union on Thursday said it had lodged a formal complaint against Tesla Inc, accusing it of firing and harassing employees involved in union activity. The move follows last month’s decision by the National Labor Relations Board to begin proceedings against Tesla for allegedly infringing on workers’ rights by requiring extremely broad confidentiality from employees, which could prevent complaints about working conditions and safety. Teslas denied the allegations.