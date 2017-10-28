EU to investigate legality of British tax exemptions

AFP, BRUSSELS

The EU on Thursday announced a major probe into a British scheme protecting multinationals from tax avoidance rules in the latest move in the bloc’s campaign to get international companies to pay their share, as London and Brussels haggle over the terms of Brexit.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager is to investigate whether certain exemptions allowed under British rules amount to a breach of EU regulations against state aid.

“We will carefully look at an exemption to the UK’s anti-tax avoidance rules for certain transactions by multinationals, to make sure it does not breach EU State aid rules,” Vestager said in a statement.

The commission said that as long as Britain remains in the bloc, “it has all the rights and obligations of the membership.”

“In particular, EU competition law, including EU State aid rules, continue to apply in full to the United Kingdom and in the United Kingdom until it is no longer a member of the EU,” the commission said in a statement.

The scheme the commission is to investigate centers around an exception to Britain’s “controlled foreign companies” rule, which was brought in to stop multinationals moving profits to offshore subsidiaries to avoid paying tax.

The so-called “group financing exception” introduced in 2013 exempts from British taxation the interest received by a parent company’s offshore subsidiary from another foreign subsidiary.

“Generally speaking, financing income is often used as a channel for profit shifting by multinationals, given the mobility of capital,” the commission said.

A spokesman for Her Majesty’s Treasury said its rules prevented profits from being artificially diverted overseas to avoid tax and defended the financing exception, introduced by former British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne.

“We do not believe these rules are incompatible with EU law, but will cooperate with the European Commission’s investigation,” the spokesman said.

Investigations of this kind usually last for more than 18 months and so the result could come after Brexit, but commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein insisted that it was still right to run the investigation.

“One thing is clear — as long as a member state is a member of the single market, it remains subject to European competition rules, including rules on state aid and everything else,” he said.

Jacques Lafitte of the Brussels-based consultancy Avisa said the probe could be seen as a shot across London’s bows, warning British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government not to try underhand tactics to hold on to businesses post Brexit.

“There are persistent rumors about a transition period where the United Kingdom will remain part of the single market and so will continue to be subject to the same competition rules as EU members,” he said. “And it is also a strong signal to warn the British, to dissuade them from trying to use favorable legislation to attract multinationals to set up there.”