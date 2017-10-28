Subaru to look into unlicensed final car checks

AP, TOKYO

Japanese automaker Subaru Corp yesterday said it is investigating whether it carried out illegal inspections on its own vehicles and if any recalls might be needed.

Subaru spokeswoman Miyuki Yasuda said the company was checking and a report to the government would be coming as soon as possible.

Japanese media reports yesterday said that unauthorized people had inspected vehicles at two Subaru plants in Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo.

The government ordered automakers to check their inspection procedures after Nissan Motor Co apologized for allowing unauthorized employees to perform final vehicle checks for years.

Subaru, formerly called Fuji Heavy Industries, is partnered with Toyota Motor Corp, a major shareholder.

Toyota and Honda Motor Co have said they did not have dubious inspections.

The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said it had not gotten a report from Subaru.

Nissan is recalling more than 1 million vehicles in Japan to reinspect them and has set up an investigative team that includes a third party to get to the bottom of the scandal and prevent a recurrence.

The wrongdoing, spanning its six plants nationwide and many years, has stunned the public and cast a shadow over the nation’s prized monozukuri, or production, reputed for quality, order and meticulousness.

The problem does not affect Nissan vehicles sold outside Japan and is not believed to have affected vehicle safety, as they were final-stage checks.

However, the scandal raises serious questions about ethics and professionalism at Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric car and Infiniti luxury models, and is allied with Renault SA of France and Mitsubishi Motors Corp of Japan.