Baidu asks investors for patience as profits disappoint

Bloomberg

Baidu Inc (百度) is asking investors for patience, after forecasting lower-than-expected revenue and warning that its driverless car platform will not yield earnings in the near future.

China’s biggest search giant predicted sales of 22.23 billion yuan to 23.41 billion (US$3.34 billion to US$3.52 billion) in the October-to-December quarter, falling short of the 24.8 billion yuan projected.

That stemmed in part from self-imposed advertisement and content curbs around the Chinese Communist Party’s 19th National Congress this month.

The miss comes at a critical time for Baidu, which is attempting to turn around its business after a difficult last year.

Profits fell for the first time since the company listed thanks to heavy spending on services, such as food delivery services, rising competition from the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and a healthcare advertisement scandal that slashed its pool of advertisers.

While Baidu has been telling investors that the worst is behind it, the total number of active online-marketing customers fell 7 percent to 486,000 in the third quarter.

Baidu Group president Qi Lu (陸奇) called on investors to look beyond short-term pain as the search giant streamlines its business to focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

The company has recently sold several revenue-generating units like food delivery and gaming, dumping lossmakers with few prospects of being improved with AI.

“We’re probably in the second or third innings,” he told analysts on a conference call, referring to Baidu’s progress in using AI to boost and monetize the business. “There’s a long trajectory ahead of us.”

Since former Microsoft Corp executive Lu took the helm in January, Baidu has sold its food delivery unit Waimai (外賣) to Alibaba-backed rival Ele.me, (餓了麼) and opened up its driverless car technology to dozens of industry partners. The company is now fighting to convince disillusioned shareholders to back its costly long-term investments in AI and autonomous vehicles.

Spending on research and development rose 24 percent to 3.2 billion yuan from a year earlier. Content costs also skyrocketed in the third quarter, rising 76 percent to 3.9 billion yuan thanks mostly to iQiyi (愛奇藝).

However, Yu told investors not to expect gains from its Apollo autonomous car platform or voice assistant DuerOS in the near future.

Baidu reported net income of 7.9 billion yuan during the three months that ended in September, compared with projections of 3.88 billion yuan.

Sales hit 23.5 billion yuan, matching analysts’ estimates. Its US shares slid to as low as US$221 in extended trading, after closing at US$260.62 in New York.

“A big part of Baidu’s investments today is in the new market opportunities presented by AI that will not have material revenues in the near future,” Yu said.