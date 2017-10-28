Innolux profits fall as China sales drop

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Innolux Corp (群創), the world’s No. 3 flat-panel maker, yesterday posted a 27.7 percent quarterly fall in net profit for last quarter, primarily due to persistent weakness in LCD TV sales in China, the world’s largest TV market.

The Miaoli-based subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said TV sales slumped more than 10 percent year-on-year last quarter, offsetting growth in other areas, such as the US and emerging markets.

Innolux’s product breakdown showed that TV panels contributed a smaller portion of the company’s overall revenue last quarter at 46 percent, compared with 51 percent a quarter earlier.

Net profit declined to NT$8.76 billion (US$289.3 million) last quarter, after hitting a seven-year high of NT$12.12 billion in the second quarter of the year, the company’s financial statement showed.

On an annual basis, net profit skyrocketed 86 percent from NT$3.06 billion.

Gross margin dropped to 20.3 percent last quarter, from 24.9 percent in the second quarter, due to price cuts, but the figure still represented an improvement from 11.8 percent a year earlier.

Innolux expects this quarter to be a steady period, thanks to customer’s growing appetite for 55-inch and 65-inch TVs.

“We expect TV sales in China to shrink more than 10 percent this year, but we feel developing and emerging markets will continue to grow,” Innolux president Robert Shiao (蕭志弘) told a teleconference yesterday.

Shiao said the company is to see flattish shipments of TV and computer panels this quarter from last quarter, adding that its products’ average selling prices are to drop about 5 percent quarterly, extending a downtrend over the past two quarters.

In the long term, Innolux said the industry needs to brace for rapid capacity growth at Chinese competitors.

“With ever more capacity coming online in the market, it becomes critical to secure a stable channel to sell our products,” Shiao said.

“That is the reason behind the company restarting the TV assembly business this year,” he added.

Innolux aims to become a major TV assembler within next two years, the company said, adding that, in addition to Sharp Corp, Innolux is also in talks with its panel customers to make TVs on a contract basis.

The assembly business started more slowly than expected last quarter and the company said it only expects to ship 10,000 to 20,000 TV sets a month in the initial phase, rather than the previous monthly target of 100,000 units.

Shiao said the company would likely hit the monthly target in the first quarter of next year.

The company would not alter its target of shipping 400,000 to 500,000 units a month by the end of next year, he said.