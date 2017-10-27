Agencies

GERMANY

More fretting about inflation

Consumers will be slightly less cheerful next month as they fret about inflation, a closely watched survey said yesterday. Market research firm GfK said the index from its forward-looking poll of about 2,000 people dipped for a second consecutive month, shaving off 0.1 points to reach 10.7 next month. The survey found that Germans are heading into the final stretch of this year with more confidence in the economy and a greater willingness to make large purchases, buoyed by strong domestic and foreign demand. However, wage expectations fell for the second month in a row, GfK said.

SPAIN

Growth forecast for 2018 cut

Minister of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness Luis De Guindos yesterday said he sees economic growth of just above 3 percent this year despite a secession bid by Catalonia. The government forecasts the economy to grow 3 percent this year, but the standoff with Catalonia over its ambitions has prompted Madrid to slash growth projections for next year. De Guindos told Cadena Ser radio that if the government’s plan to impose direct rule in Catalonia went well, he hoped to return to debate and pass next year’s budget in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate fell in the third quarter as seasonal work boomed over the summer. The National Statistics Institute said unemployment from July to last month stood at 16.4 percent, down from 17.2 percent in the previous quarter.

SAUDI ARABIA

Nomu to be opened up

Foreigners are to be allowed to trade shares directly on the market for smaller companies as the kingdom gradually opens its market amid a wider drive to diversify its economy. The platform, known as Nomu, will be open to foreigners starting in January next year, Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed Elkuwaiz said yesterday. Qualification requirements for foreign investors that apply to the main stock market are to be waived for those trading on the Nomu, he said. The decision is the latest effort by the kingdom to turn its bourse into a gateway for increased investment from abroad.

BANKING

Trump praises Yellen … but

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered praise for US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, calling her “terrific,” but also acknowledged his desire to make his own mark on the Fed. Trump said in an interview with the Fox Business Network that when he met with Yellen last week, she was “very impressive. I like her a lot.” However, “you like to make your own mark which is maybe one of the things she’s got a little bit against her, but I think she is terrific,” he said. “We’ve had a great talk and we are obviously doing great together. You look at the markets.” On Monday, Trump said that he was “very close” to deciding who should lead the Fed once Yellen’s term expires in February next year.

COMMUNICATIONS

Line’s Q3 beats expectations

Messaging app Line Corp yesterday surged in Tokyo trade, posting its biggest gain since it was first traded on Japan’s premier stock exchange last year as it reported better-than-expected earnings. Shares in the company best known for its cartoon stickers soared nearly 17 percent to close at ￥4,880. The jump came as Line said third-quarter operating profit rose to ￥5.85 billion (US$51.5 million), handily beating market forecasts of a ￥4.3 billion profit and prompting Deutsche Bank AG to upgrade its view on the stock.