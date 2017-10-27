Chinese buying spree prompts US rule review

Bloomberg

Lawmakers in Washington, spurred by Chinese acquisitions of US firms, are moving to broaden the government’s authority to scrutinize overseas investment in the US with bipartisan legislation set to be proposed in the coming days, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bill would expand the power of a national security panel to review investments by foreigners to include joint ventures and minority stakes in companies, according to documents detailing the legislation obtained by Bloomberg.

Lawmakers say the current framework for reviews conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) misses deals that pose national security risks because the panel focuses primarily on full acquisitions of US companies.

“Many Chinese investments are coordinated state-driven efforts to target critical American infrastructure and disrupt our defense supply-chain requirements,” said US Representative Robert Pittenger, a Republican who is one of the sponsors of the legislation.

“Our bipartisan bill strengthens and modernizes CFIUS to give the government the necessary tools to better track and evaluate Chinese investments,” he said.

The proposal follows a drumbeat of concerns from lawmakers about recent Chinese deals in US technology, agriculture and financial services. Chinese acquisitions and minority investments in the US peaked last year at US$45.9 billion, up from US$17.7 billion in 2015, according to Bloomberg data.

Chinese deals this year so far are behind last year’s pace at US$23.6 billion.

Some of those deals have fallen apart after encountering objections from the CFIUS, an interagency panel that reviews foreign acquisitions of US companies for national security risks.

While the CFIUS can impose changes to deals, only the president can block them.

Last month, US President Donald Trump blocked the sale of chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp to a Chinese-funded investment firm.

In stopping the deal, the US in part cited the Chinese government’s role in supporting the acquisition.

Yet lawmakers remain worried that deals that pose a risk to US security are not getting a proper vetting and that China deserves special scrutiny.

“We are close,” US Representative Devin Nunes said about the legislation’s progress.

In a speech earlier this year at the Council on Foreign Relations, US Senator John Cornyn, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, argued for reforming CFIUS reviews to deal with China’s investments in US technology, which he called a threat to US military superiority and the defense industry.

“CFIUS has simply fallen out of date and needs to be modernized,” he said. “It wasn’t designed to handle the investment-driven transfer of leading-edge technology that China is vigorously pursuing today. The current structure to protect our most sensitive industries just doesn’t do the job anymore.”