Staff writer, with CNA

RETAIL

iPhone X supply to be short

With many consumers waiting to purchase Apple Inc’s premium iPhone X model that is to go on sale on Friday next week, initial supply is unlikely to meet strong demand, industry sources said yesterday. The sources said that interest in the iPhone X has resulted in about 500,000 inquiries, higher than the reported initial supply of about 100,000. According to local media, the first batch of deliveries has been limited to between 50,000 and 60,000. There has also been speculation that shipments of the model would be hampered by difficult assembly and component shortages. A second batch is expected to arrive in Taiwan before next week, boosting the initial supply to about 100,000 units, reports said. Preorder sales are to begin tomorrow.

MARKETS

Taiwan still in China market

The New Southbound Policy is Taiwan’s way of exercising its soft power and diversifying into new markets, Minister without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said yesterday, adding that it is in no way a sign that the nation has given up on the Chinese market. Deng underscored the importance of the markets of the 18 nations involved in the policy, saying that Vietnam and the Philippines with their about 7 percent GDP growth rate are markets the nation cannot miss. The policy’s aim to reduce Taiwan’s economic dependence on China does not mean that it has given up on the Chinese market, Deng said. “Diversification is beneficial to the long-term health of the economy,” he added.

RETAIL

PChome shakes up board

PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), the nation’s largest online shopping platform operator, yesterday announced a board restructure, with a five-person team. The decision was made effective yesterday. The decisionmaking team includes PChome chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志), chief operating officer Tsai Kai-wen (蔡凱文) and the heads of PChome’s subsidiaries, PChomestore Inc (商店街) general manager Su Yun (蘇芸) and Ruten.com (露天拍賣) chief operating officer Vicky Tseng (曾薰儀), it said. Jan said in a statement that the team would centralize the company’s resources and gain advantages more efficiently.

ELECTRONICS

Compal eyes care market

Contract electronics manufacturer Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday said it is to participate in this year’s Elder Care Asia event at Kaohsiung Exhibition Hall from Thursday to Sunday next week, showcasing the company’s “smart” elder care solutions originally developed for daycare centers. Compal’s solutions have been adopted by several long-term care centers certified by the Taoyuan City Government, the company said in a statement.

RETAIL

Aurora posts record profit

Office appliance sales agent Aurora Group (震旦行) yesterday posted unaudited net income of NT$411 million (US$13.58 million) for last quarter, the company’s highest quarterly net profit. The result represented an annual growth of 19.48 percent from NT$343.99 million in the same period last year and a 15.89 percent increase from the previous quarter’s NT$345.67 million, Aurora’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. That brought the firm’s combined net profit in the first three quarters to NT$1.08 billion, surging 17 percent from the same period last year, the filing showed. Aurora attributed the growth to robust office appliances demand from China and steady orders at home.