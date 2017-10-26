Taipower appoints new chairman

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Vice Minister of Economic Affairs and CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) acting chairman Yang Wei-fu (楊偉甫) yesterday confirmed that he has been appointed Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) chairman.

Yang is to take over the utility’s top position left vacant by Chu Wen-chen (朱文成), who announced his retirement plan earlier this month.

“The proposal still needs to be passed by Taipower’s board and I am scheduled to take the post on Monday next week at the earliest,” Yang said by telephone, adding that he would not retain his job at the ministry after the appointment.

Yang said his priority after taking over as Taipower chairman is to ensure stable power supply for the nation’s economic development and improve the state-run company’s communication with the public.

Citing an amendment to the Electricity Act (電業法), he said the company would continue pushing for the nation’s goal of energy transformation.

The 71-year-old company is facing a stern challenge amid calls for substantial reforms following a massive power outage in August.

The five-hour blackout and subsequent power rationing, which affected about 6 million households nationwide, was attributed to human error during the replacement of power supply system components at a natural gas power plant.

Former minister of economic affairs Lee Chih-kung (李世光) and former CPC chairman Derek Chen (陳金德) resigned amid mounting criticism over the incident.

Yang’s appointment to Taipower came as a surprise, as it was widely believed he would elected CPC chairman, as he has been serving as acting chairman since Chen stepped down from the post more than two months ago.

Yang yesterday did not comment on possible candidates for the CPC chairman post.