EU inspects VW, Daimler as German car probe broadens

Bloomberg

Volkswagen AG (VW) and Daimler AG were inspected by EU antitrust investigators as the EU stepped up a probe into allegations that the German car industry colluded on technology for decades.

Just days after raiding BMW AG, EU antitrust officials visited Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters and its Audi unit’s offices in Ingoldstadt “as part of an announced review,” VW said in a statement.

Daimler also received “an announced visit” to its Stuttgart headquarters, spokeswoman Ute Wueest von Vellberg said by telephone.

The deepening probe is another challenge for the German auto industry, which is grappling with the fallout of VW’s diesel-cheating scandal and the disruptive shift to self-driving, electric cars.

Allegations emerged in July in Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine, which reported that VW, Daimler and BMW met starting in the 1990s to coordinate activities related to vehicle technology, costs, suppliers and strategy, as well as diesel emissions controls.

“The Volkswagen Group and the group brands concerned have been cooperating fully and for a long time with the European Commission and have submitted a corresponding application” that might allow it to receive a reduction in any eventual fines, the company said in an e-mail.

“It is not yet clear whether the European Commission will instigate formal proceedings,” it added.

The commission in Brussels said it carried out visits at the premises of several carmakers in Germany, accompanied by German antitrust officials.

Regulators are concerned that the companies might have violated antitrust rules, the EU said in an e-mailed statement. It did not name the manufacturers visited.

Daimler reported a possible cartel as part of the EU’s leniency program that allows firms to dodge fines for being the first in line to report wrongdoing, chief financial officer Bodo Uebber said last week, confirming previous reports.

Investigators do not always need to visit a company’s offices to collect documents or copy hard drives if firms have already offered evidence in return for a reduced fine, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Aitor Ortiz said.

“We have here two companies claiming for leniency and we don’t know what information they are handing in, which products or services are involved,” Ortiz said, referring to VW and Daimler.

If officials “found some inconsistencies in the evidence gathered, they may prefer to go to the premises and collect the evidence by themselves to better define the line of the investigation,” Ortiz added.

EU Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager last month said that her officials are checking whether “completely legal cooperation” between German car companies is being confused with an illegal cartel.

BMW said it was raided last week in an inspection the EU said it started on Oct. 16. Reuters reported the Daimler visit on Monday.

BMW is irritated by its rivals’ conduct, BMW head of procurement Markus Duesmann said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

VW and Daimler continued talks with BMW and did not disclose that they had informed the EU’s antitrust authorities about cooperation discussions.

The three carmakers worked together on a wide range of technology, including discussing the size of tanks for AdBlue, a liquid that helps neutralize pollutants in diesel exhaust, Der Spiegel reported.