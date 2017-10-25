CTBC won the “Leadership A-” rating from CDP for a second year

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (中信金控) efforts in environmental conservation has been recognized by the CDP, a UK-based organization overseeing the disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions of major corporations across the globe.

Previously known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, the CDP gave CTBC Financial a ‘Leadership A-’ rating in this year’s Climate Change Program, marking the second consecutive year for the Taiwanese company in receiving the accolade since it began participating in the annual survey in 2012 and besting its industry peers in the endeavor.

The company has listed sustainable growth and environmental conservation among its core objectives, which are reflected in the portfolio of products and services designed to mitigate climate change risks at its investments, lending, and insurance units, CTBC Financial said.

The company has also earned a number of certifications including ISO 50001 energy management and ISO 14001 environmental management across all offices and service outlets of its subsidiaries, while Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險), its life insurance arm, has earned the ISO 14064-1 greenhouse gasses.

In addition, the company plans to fully implement before the end of next year the Equator Principles risk management framework for financial institutions across the globe, which is expected to mark another first among its domestic peers in the industry.

Separately, for the first time this year, CTBC Financial has been selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a component of the DJSI World Index, while it was named as part of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the second consecutive year.

The company has also been selected to be included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International’s (MSCI) ESG Global Indexes and FTSE Russell’s FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

These distinctions represents the company’s dedication towards sound management, corporate governance, social responsibility, environmental sustainability and employees’ wellbeing, CTBC Financial said.