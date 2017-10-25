INTERVIEW: TCFH aiming to beat GDP growth

Taipei Times (TT): Would you give some guidance on the business outlook for this quarter and beyond?

Jason Liao (廖燦昌): We expect net profit to rise 9 percent to a record high this year from NT$14.1 billion [US$465.8 million] last year. Earnings have advanced at about the same pace this quarter as the past three quarters. For next year, we aim to pursue growth that is faster than the nation’s GDP growth forecast of 2.27 percent.

Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), the nation’s largest lender by number of branches, will be the main growth driver, accounting for 90 percent of all profit this year. Its earnings contribution is expected to drop below that mark next year, as we want other subsidiaries to achieve better showings.

Our life insurance arm, BNP Paribas Assurance TCB Life Insurance Co (合作金庫人壽), ranks No. 2 in terms of profitability, but we own only a 51 percent stake in the firm, while BNP Paribas Group controls the remaining 49 percent stake.

The securities, bills and asset management wings are also expected to show more active earnings momentum.

Overseas operations drive 35 percent of overall profit this year and we are seeking to raise the contribution by 5 percent next year.

TT: How do you plan to achieve that goal given that interest rate increases in the US and other nations are driving up funding costs?

Liao: We have to better control funding costs by adjusting the loan book. We aim to increase demand deposits and hold loans to government agencies steady. The funding costs have declined from 0.81 percent in 2014 to 0.56 percent this year, significantly easing our cost burdens because we have gained corporate customers, wealth management, securities settlement and payroll transfers accounts.

We also intend to increase fee income by growing our number of customers. We can expand our customer base by reaching out to spouses, children, parents and other family members of existing clients who might need life insurance, savings, funds, wealth management and other products.

While interested in artificial intelligence, Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (TCFH, 合庫金控) does not plan to launch financial services featuring the technology anytime soon. It is easy to introduce the technology, but I do not think Taiwanese are ready to have robots manage their wealth. They need more time to embrace technology migration. We will adopt a slow approach.

TT: Would you share the company’s investment plans?

Liao: We would like to raise general returns on assets from modestly higher than 1 percent at present. We plan to do so by adjusting our portfolio.

We aim to increase bond holdings, especially in emerging market debts, to take advantage of the fast-growing economy in Southeast Asia. US bond values might prove volatile due to interest rate increases, while European bonds offer low yields.

We will also strengthen stakes in financial derivatives, such as currency swaps. Bond holdings account for up to 30 percent of our total investment. We will raise the position slowly depending on interest rate movements. We will decide later this year whether to raise equity positions, as they failed to generate satisfactory returns last year.

TT: Would you explain why TCFH plans to hold an investors’ conference for the first time next month?

Liao: We plan to hold an online investors’ conference in the first half of next month to make our operations more transparent and accountable to foreign investors, mainly government retirement and sovereign wealth funds.