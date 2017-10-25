Restrictions on VC investments by banks lifted

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced that it would lift restrictions imposed on venture capital (VC) investments by domestic banks in a bid to promote utilization of idle deposits.

The change, which is expected to be implemented before the end of this year, would raise the ratio that banks are allowed to invest in venture capital firms from 5 percent to 100 percent, the commission said.

In addition, banks could directly invest up to 3 percent of their net worth into venture capital, which translates to a potential investment pool of about NT$100 billion (US$3.3 billion), the commission said.

The measure is made possible by reclassifying venture capital as a part of the financial industry and circumventing limits imposed on non-financial industry investments by banks, it added.

“Following the exit of the nation’s last industrial bank, the change is aimed at meeting the need for direct investments and funding for start-up companies,” Koo said.

To contain risk, the venture capital subsidiaries may not own more than a 15 percent stake in an investee or take on leverage of more than 125 percent in venture capital activities, the commission said.

In separate news, commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) urged SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控) to separate ownership and management in a bid to improve its corporate governance.

SinoPac Financial is again under investigation by the commission to determine whether its decision to terminate an executive had violated a law barring retaliation against whistle-blowers.

The company on Friday last week terminated former SinoPac Securities Ltd (永豐金證券) chief financial officer Melody Wang (王幗英), who had revealed alleged wrongdoings at the company.

Among her revelations was proof of over-concentration of margin credit on stock positions in China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co (中國輝山乳業) shares at Hong Kong-based SinoPac Securities (Asia) Ltd (永豐金證券), which led to considerable losses for the brokerage and its clients after the troubled Chinese company was in May delisted from the territory’s bourse.

Prior to her termination, Wang was demoted to an inconsequential post.

“Wang’s disclosures were directed at the misdeeds of SinoPac Financial’s majority shareholders. The commission is to make the case into an example of its efforts to improve corporate governance,” Koo said.

“The Ho (何) family must relinquish their grip on the company and place management under the responsibility of professionals,” Koo said, referring to Ho Shou-chuan (何壽川), a majority shareholder SinoPac Financial.

“Whistle-blowers face many challenges ahead and they ought have some support and protection,” Koo said.