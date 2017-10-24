Agencies

ELECTRONICS

Toshiba expects ￥110bn loss

Toshiba Corp forecast an annual net loss of ￥110 billion (US$968 million) on the tax impact of selling its memorychip division to a group led by Bain Capital LP. The Tokyo-based company revised its forecast from an earlier estimate of ￥230 billion in net income, according to a statement. The company left its operating profit and sales forecasts for the year ending March unchanged. Toshiba said the sale will be recognized for tax purposes as a non-qualified split, after it separated its memory business to secure the injection of capital from the Bain consortium. Toshiba’s shareholders are expected to approve the ￥2 trillion sale of the memorychip business at a general meeting today, helping the company avert a capital deficit that could lead to its delisting. The Bain consortium includes major technology players Apple Inc, Dell Inc, SK Hynix Inc and Japan’s Hoya Corp, while Toshiba itself will maintain a stake.

TECHNOLOGY

Cisco to acquire BroadSoft

Cisco Systems Inc is close to a deal to acquire software maker BroadSoft Inc, according to people with knowledge of the situation. A deal could be announced yesterday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are not public. BroadSoft, which has a market value of about US$1.7 billion, has been working with Jefferies Group LLC to seek suitors. It earlier attracted interest from buyout firms Searchlight Capital Partners and Siris Capital Group, people familiar with the matter said on Oct. 4. The transaction has not been finalized and details might change, the people said. Cisco could be interested in BroadSoft to secure its position in the contact center and collaboration markets, William Blair & Co analyst Dmitry Netis wrote in a note to clients in August.