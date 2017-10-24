Jobless rate falls to 3.77% after three-month growth

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The unemployment rate last month edged down to 3.77 percent, ending three consecutive months of increases, as the effects of graduation and the summer vacation ended, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.

“The latest jobless figure dropped 0.12 percentage points from a month earlier and was the lowest in 17 years for the month after many graduates landed positions,” DGBAS Deputy Director Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨) told a media briefing yesterday.

The reading after seasonal adjustments stood at 3.71 percent, the agency’s report showed.

That translated into a jobless population of 445,000, a decrease of 16,000 from August, it said.

Pan attributed the retreat to fewer first-time jobseekers, and business downsizing and closures.

The unemployment rate for people with a university degree was 5.22 percent, followed by people with a high-school education at 3.75 percent and 2.95 percent for those with a graduate degree, it said.

By demographics, the jobless rate was highest at 12.7 percent among people aged 20 to 24, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 8.41 percent and 6.57 percent for the group aged between 25 and 29, it said.

For the first nine months of this year, the jobless rate averaged 3.78 percent, down 0.16 percentage points from the same period last year on the back of an improved economy, it said.

In related news, regular take-home wages in August averaged NT$40,058 a month, a 1.88 percent increase from the same period last year, a separate report showed.

The total monthly wages, including overtime pay, bonuses and other non-regular benefits, were NT$46,368, an advance of 1.65 percent from a year earlier, it said.

For the first eight months, take-home wage rose 1.65 percent to a record NT$39,793, it said.

The real increase eased to 0.93 percent after excluding 0.72 percent inflation during the period, it said.