Asustek, Acer shipments down amid weak demand

Staff writer, with CNA

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) was ranked the world’s fourth-largest PC vendor in the third quarter of this year, while Acer Inc (宏碁) was ranked the sixth-largest, Gartner Inc said.

Sales of Asustek and Acer PCs declined in line with overall global sales amid weak demand, particularly in the US, during the July-to-September period, Gartner said in a report released on Oct. 10.

Asustek shipped 4.89 million PCs in the third quarter, down 9 percent from a year earlier, for a 7.3 percent share of the global market, the report said.

Meanwhile, Acer accounted for a 6.5 percent share of the world market after shipping 4.32 million units, down 6.2 percent from a year earlier.

In the third quarter, global PC shipments totaled about 67 million units, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of declining shipments as PC vendors’ promotional campaigns failed to spur buying.

Gartner principal analyst Mika Kitagawa said in a statement that the weak back-to-school sales showed that demand was too weak to boost overall PC shipments, despite brands having stepped up their promotion efforts.

HP Inc ranked the world’s No. 1 PC vendor in the third quarter with a 21.8 percent market share after shipping 14.59 million PCs, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the Gartner report said.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) ranked No. 2, with a 21.4 percent market share after shipping 14.36 million units, down 1.5 percent from a year earlier, Gartner said.

Dell Inc was the third-largest PC vendor, with a 15.2 percent market share on shipments of 10.15 million units.

Apple Inc shipped 4.61 million units to take a 6.9 percent share as the fifth-largest PC vendor, it added.