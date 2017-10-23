Asustek, Acer shipments down amid weak demand

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) was ranked the world’s fourth-largest PC vendor in the third quarter of this year, while Acer Inc (宏碁) was ranked the sixth-largest, Gartner Inc said.
Sales of Asustek and Acer PCs declined in line with overall global sales amid weak demand, particularly in the US, during the July-to-September period, Gartner said in a report released on Oct. 10.
Asustek shipped 4.89 million PCs in the third quarter, down 9 percent from a year earlier, for a 7.3 percent share of the global market, the report said.
Meanwhile, Acer accounted for a 6.5 percent share of the world market after shipping 4.32 million units, down 6.2 percent from a year earlier.
In the third quarter, global PC shipments totaled about 67 million units, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the 12th consecutive quarter of declining shipments as PC vendors’ promotional campaigns failed to spur buying.
Gartner principal analyst Mika Kitagawa said in a statement that the weak back-to-school sales showed that demand was too weak to boost overall PC shipments, despite brands having stepped up their promotion efforts.
HP Inc ranked the world’s No. 1 PC vendor in the third quarter with a 21.8 percent market share after shipping 14.59 million PCs, up 4.4 percent from a year earlier, the Gartner report said.
Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) ranked No. 2, with a 21.4 percent market share after shipping 14.36 million units, down 1.5 percent from a year earlier, Gartner said.
Dell Inc was the third-largest PC vendor, with a 15.2 percent market share on shipments of 10.15 million units.
Apple Inc shipped 4.61 million units to take a 6.9 percent share as the fifth-largest PC vendor, it added.
1. HP Inc – 21.8 percent market share (14.59 million units), up 4.4 percent from a year earlier.
2. Lenovo Group Ltd – 21.4 percent market share (14.36 million units), down 1.5 percent from a year earlier.
3. Dell Inc – 15.2 percent market share (10.15 million units).
4. Asustek Computer Inc – 7.3 percent market share (4.89 million units), down 9 percent from a year earlier.
5. Apple Inc – 6.9 percent market share (4.61 million units).
6. Acer Inc – 6.5 percent market share (4.32 million units), down 6.2 percent from a year earlier.
source: Gartner Inc