Asustek highest on ‘Forbes’ top-regarded companies list

Staff writer, with CNA

Three Taiwanese high-tech manufacturers have been included in Forbes magazine’s “Top Regarded Companies” list for this year.

Forbes ranked PC vendor Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) 26th on the list, ahead of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) at 177th and iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) in 248th place.

The magazine’s first-ever top-regarded companies list applied a wide range of criteria, such as company trustworthiness, social conduct, reputation as an employer and market performance of products or services.

Forbes compiled the list based on a poll of 15,000 interviewees from about 60 countries.

Although Asustek has a market capitalization of only US$7.3 billion, far behind TSMC’s US$161.7 billion and Hon Hai’s US$54.4 billion, the PC brand ranked ahead of both.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker, holding more than 50 percent of the global market.

It is holding a series of events to celebrate its 30th anniversary today. The events include a classical music concert, as well as a tech symposium about the semiconductor industry’s development in the next 10 years.

Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) in the global market, is the world’s largest contract electronics maker.

The company recently signed a deal to invest US$10 billion to build an advanced flat-panel plant in Wisconsin as part of an investment program dubbed the “Flying Eagle project” in the US.

The magazine’s rankings showed that Asustek also finished ahead of many multinational electronics suppliers, including South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co (38th), LG Electronics Co (39th) and Dell Inc (47th).

German conglomerate Siemens AG, France-based tire brand Michelin Group, Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, Japanese gaming console manufacturer Nintendo Co and US entertainment giant Walt Disney Co were the top five in this year’s rankings, Forbes said.

Apple Inc ranked No. 7 on the list, behind Danish beer brand Carlsberg A/S, while Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) came in 27th, making it the top Chinese firm on the list.