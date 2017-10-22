Business Quick Take

Agencies

French tax plan loses steam

France’s drive to force Internet giants to pay more taxes is losing steam, amid resistance from other EU countries that serve as tax shelters to companies like Apple Inc. Under pressure from Ireland, Luxembourg and Britain, EU leaders in Brussels on Friday stopped short of calling for a Europe-wide policy for digital multinationals. The EU’s 28 leaders agreed to push for “an effective and fair taxation system fit for the digital era,” but said it should be an international system, not just European.

Airbus to push CSeries sales

A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker’s factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday, after meeting with executives from both companies. Airbus’ investment this week in the Montreal-based plane and train maker’s CSeries jets is expected to reduce costs and increase sales of the narrow-body jets. Bombardier is the largest manufacturing employer in Northern Ireland, which is the poorest of the UK’s four nations.

Hudson Bay’s Storch leaving

The parent of Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue said on Friday that CEO Jerry Storch is stepping down and will return to his advisory firm on Nov. 1. Storch has been CEO of Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay, which also operates the department store chain under its namesake, since January 2015. Hudson’s Bay said it has retained an executive search firm to recruit a new CEO. Executive chairman Richard Baker is to serve as interim CEO.

LSE chief stepping down

London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE) said on Thursday that its chief executive officer Xavier Rolet will leave the bourse operator by the end of December next year, just under a decade after he took the helm at the firm. LSE said it would start looking for his successor now. The group also reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter total income to ￡486 million (US$641 million), as its clearing and FTSE Russell businesses grew strongly.

Sweden to get battery factory

Start-up company Northvolt AB said on Thursday it had picked its home country Sweden to build Europe’s biggest factory for electric car batteries, rivalling Tesla Inc’s US “Gigafactory.” The factory at Skelleftea is to employ up to 2,500 people. Construction of the factory is to start in the second half of next year and it is expected to raise production progressively between 2020 and 2023. Once fully operational, the site is to produce lithium-ion batteries totaling 32 gigawatt-hours per year, Northvolt said.

LG, Qualcomm partner up

LG Electronics Co said on Thursday that it will work with Qualcomm Inc to jointly research and develop autonomous driving technologies. The South Korean company said the two firms have opened a joint research center in Seoul and will open another one in Seoul by the end of next year. Their joint research will focus on developing 5G wireless technology and other wireless technologies needed for the safety of connected cars, LG said.