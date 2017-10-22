By Gene Johnson / AP, SEATTLE, Washington

Memo to the many places vying for Amazon.com Inc’s second headquarters: It is not all food trucks and free bananas.

For years, much of downtown Seattle has been a maze of broken streets and caution-taped sidewalks. Dozens of enormous cranes tower overhead as double-length dump trucks hauling excavated dirt rumble past pedestrians and bicyclists. The crashing and clanging of construction is the city’s soundtrack on a perpetual loop.

Housing prices have soared faster than anywhere else in the US, driving some low and even middle-income residents beyond city limits. Traffic is frequently unmentionable.

While Amazon is far from solely to blame — and while lawmakers, economists and many residents say the benefits clearly outweigh any drawbacks — life in its hometown is indeed one more endeavor the tech giant has disrupted.

“Economic growth brings opportunities and it brings headaches,” said Margaret O’Mara, a University of Washington professor who specializes in urban history. “That was true in 1840s Manchester, it was true in 1890s Pittsburgh, and it’s true with Seattle in the 20-teens... It’s on both cities and the tech companies to figure out the way to handle these things.”

Amazon opened its headquarters in a previously sleepy warehouse district known as South Lake Union in 2010, forgoing what it says would have been the cheaper option of building in the suburbs, where its workers might have been less connected to the city.

Since then, it has expanded from a workforce of about 5,000 to more than 40,000 in 33 buildings there. It surpassed the university as the city’s biggest employer, and it is still growing apace.

Even as it announced plans for a second headquarters location, the company said it would lease the entirety of Seattle’s second-largest skyscraper, the still-under-construction Rainier Square tower, which is to have room for 3,500 workers.

The city has been transformed, with new towers seeming to sprout weekly and Amazon’s striking new biospheres due to open next year.

Amazon estimates its direct spending boosted Seattle’s economy by US$38 billion from 2010 to last year. Hotels are thriving thanks to visits by friends and family of Amazon workers, as well as by Amazon employees from elsewhere.

The Downtown Seattle Association estimated that US$5 billion in construction activity was under way during the summer, with more than 30,000 residential units in the works.

Cities across the US and Canada are clamoring at the prospect of landing Amazon’s second headquarters — and with it, investments topping US$5 billion.

In Seattle, there is no question the company’s growth has improved life in many ways. Unemployment is extremely low. A large fraction of its workers walk to the office or rely on public transit, and its buildings have green roofs, recycled heat, reclaimed lumber and other sustainability features.

The firm opened plazas where it hosts farmers markets, concerts and, yes, banana stands — Amazon has given away 2.7 million bananas and counting.

Terrific restaurants, cafes and food trucks have proliferated, with lines of Amazon workers — recognizable by their badges or by their dogs, welcome at work — outside.

That said, not everyone can afford to enjoy such amenities.

Robby Stern, president of Puget Sound Advocates for Retirement Action, which advocates for seniors, said rising housing costs have forced two of his organization’s board members from the city.