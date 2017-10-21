Agencies

FINANCE

Singapore fund eyes ‘green’

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund is teaming up with a company created by Goldman Sachs Group Inc to make its first-ever investments in renewable-energy projects in Japan. The fund, GIC Pte, is to become a corporate partner in GS Renewable Holdings GK, the parent of Japan Renewable Energy Corp (JRE), the companies said in a statement yesterday. JRE develops and operates solar, wind, biomass and other clean-energy projects in Japan. It runs 34 power plants with a combined capacity of about 210 megawatts.

ENERGY

Chevron stops Iraqi drilling

Chevron Corp has temporarily suspended oil and gas drilling activity in Iraqi Kurdistan, the company said on Thursday, in the latest setback to the region following recent unrest. In September, Chevron drilled its first exploration well in Iraqi Kurdistan after a two-year break. “We remain in regular contact with the Kurdistan Regional Government. We look forward to resuming our operations as soon as conditions permit,” Chevron said.

MANUFACTURING

Siemens to begin job cuts

Siemens AG is starting what could be its largest round of job cuts in at least two years and might close several sites as part of a reorganization plan, people familiar with the matter said. The retrenchments are to fall in the German company’s power and gas division and the process industries and drives unit, the people said. There could be thousands of positions cut in the power and gas business, which makes turbines, while redundancies in process industries will be substantial, one person said.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan admits inspection slip

Nissan Motor Co on Thursday said it was suspending all production destined for the local market, as Japan’s number-two automaker grapples with a mounting inspection scandal that has already seen it recall some 1.2 million vehicles. The announcement comes weeks after the company admitted that staff without proper authorization had conducted final inspections on some vehicles intended for the domestic market before they were shipped to dealers.

E-COMMERCE

Delivery start-up raises cash

Chinese online food delivery company Meituan-Dianping (美團點評) on Thursday raised US$4 billion from Chinese and foreign investors, amid a growing appetite to plow cash into the country’s tech start-ups. The company, born of the merger of two complimentary platforms in 2015, said it had raised money at an equity valuation of US$30 billion, making it one of the largest start-ups in the world as valued by private investors. The food delivery and review company says it has 280 million consumers buying on its platform annually and five million merchants.

US TRADE POLICY

Two producers seek tariffs

Whirlpool and GE Appliances on Thursday asked a US trade panel to recommend 50 percent import duties on large residential washing machines to ensure that rivals LG Electronics Co and Samsung Electronics Co follow through on plans to shift washer production to the US. At a hearing in a “global safeguard” trade case that could lead to US President Donald Trump imposing steep import restrictions, lawyers for the US producers accused the South Korean companies of being “country hoppers” that have moved output several times to avoid prior anti-dumping duties.