Workers protest at iPhone supplier in China

AP, SHANGHAI

Hundreds of workers streamed through dark streets, blocking an entrance to an iPhone supplier’s factory in eastern China to protest unpaid bonuses and factory reassignments, two witnesses and a US nonprofit group said on Thursday.

Jabil Inc, which runs the Green Point factory in Wuxi city, maintains that only 20 to 40 employees were actually protesting and the rest were night-shift workers trying to enter the factory, but vowed to take corrective action over the wage dispute.

“As long as they can present evidence of promises by brokers, we will help them to get paid,” US-based Jabil spokeswoman Lydia Huang said.

Jabil is “committed to ensuring every employee is paid fairly and on time,” the company said in a statement on late Thursday.

Apple Inc told the New York-based China Labor Watch that it was investigating and pledged to ensure that workers got fair compensation.

“We are requiring Jabil to send a comprehensive employee survey to ascertain where gaps exist in payment, and they must create an action plan that ensures all employees are paid for the promised bonus immediately,” Apple said in the e-mail to the nonprofit.

The protest highlights the complexity of overseeing global supply chains that can involve hundreds of manufacturers and subcontractors, as well as third-party labor brokers — and their subcontractors — that are tasked with recruiting workers for those factories. Companies differ in the amount of responsibility they are willing to take on. Apple stepped up oversight and disclosure following a spate of negative reports about worker suicides and injuries at suppliers.

“About 600 workers went protesting for failing to get their bonus,” a worker surnamed Zhang said on Thursday.

Like many of his colleagues, he was promised a bonus of up to 7,000 yuan (US$1057.72) if he stayed for 45 days when he signed up for the job through a labor broker, he said, adding that “it has already been over three months, but I still haven’t gotten the money.”

Tu Changli, a security guard at Jabil’s Green Point factory, said a labor broker promised him 2,000 yuan if he stayed for two months.

“I didn’t get it at all,” he said, adding that he saw hundreds of workers protesting.

Tensions had been running high at Jabil’s Green Point factory. Tu said he saw a worker talked down from the edge of a rooftop late last month. Zhang said that on Sept. 30, he saw a security guard hit a worker with a wooden stick so hard that the stick broke.

Both incidents had to do with disputes with security guards, not underpayment, Apple said in its e-mail to China Labor Watch, adding that it was working with Jabil “to make sure their security guards are properly trained to avoid and de-escalate situations.”