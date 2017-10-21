Investments from the ‘New Southbound’ nations up 25%

Staff writer, with CNA

Approved investment in Taiwan from countries targeted by the New Southbound Policy rose nearly 25 percent in the first nine months of this year from the same period a year earlier, the Investment Commission said yesterday.

There were 411 approved investments by businesses from countries targeted by the New Southbound Policy, up 21.59 percent from a year ago, the commission said. The investments approved over the nine-month period represent a 24.88 percent increase annually, it said.

By individual country, the biggest year-on-year increases in investment value came from Indonesia (130.72 percent), Malaysia (117.68 percent), Singapore (55.58 percent), India (55.25 percent) and the Philippines (39.05 percent), while the biggest drops in total approved investment during the nine-month period were from Thailand (down 92.40 percent), Australia (down 35.92 percent) and Vietnam (down 19.04 percent), according to the commission.

The New Southbound Policy, conceived to reduce Taiwan’s dependence on China and build ties with other countries in the region, targets 16 countries in Southeast and South Asia, including Australia and New Zealand.

The commission’s figures showed that 102 investment projects proposed by China-based investors were approved from January to last month, with the total value down 20.04 percent from a year ago to US$169.8 million.

Overall, total inward foreign direct investment approved by the commission during the nine-month period was down 48.57 percent to US$5.19 billion, although the total number of projects was down just 2.16 percent to 2,494, the commission’s data showed.

The major drop-off came from Europe, largely the result of a US$3.1 billion acquisition of Taiwan’s Hermes Microvision Inc (漢微科) by the Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding NV last year.

The commission said it approved 362 outward foreign direct investments (except in China) totaling US$8.13 billion by Taiwan-based investors in the first nine months, down 3.98 percent and 15.05 percent year-on-year respectively, while it gave the go-ahead to 382 investment projects in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.095 billion.