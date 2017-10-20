FEATURE: Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss

Reuters, NEW YORK

Thirty years ago, before heading to work at the New York Stock Exchange, Peter Kenny left his home in lower Manhattan and made a detour to the nearby Our Lady of Victory church to pray to St Jude, the Roman Catholic patron saint of desperate and lost causes.

The reason was the stock market crash known as “Black Monday” on October 19, 1987.

“Blessed mother get me through this,” he prayed.

Kenny, now senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group in New York, was a newly minted member of the New York Stock Exchange, having joined the exchange in February that year.

He was stunned by the events that had unfolded the previous day, the worst trading day in US history.

“I don’t think anyone was prepared for what actually transpired in the overseas markets, which led to the bloodbath on Monday,” he said.

When it was over, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 22.6 percent in one day, equivalent to a drop of about 5,200 points in the index today.

The benchmark US S&P 500 index plunged 20.5 percent on Black Monday, equal to a drop of over 520 points today, and the NASDAQ dropped 11.4 percent, comparable to a drop of about 750 points.

In 1987, US stock prices had climbed steadily all year, as they have this year, with each of the three major US indexes hitting record highs in late August, but September turned into a difficult month, with each index falling more than 2 percent, though not by enough to raise alarm bells among investors.

However, as the calendar flipped to September, the selling in US equity markets intensified.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell more than 9 percent in the week before Black Monday.

On the morning of Monday, Oct. 19, 1987, Art Hogan, then a floor broker at the Boston Stock Exchange, expected a possible rebound for stock prices. Nothing had prepared him for what was to unfold.

“It was clear in that first hour ... this was going to be as bad as we’ve seen in our lifetimes,” said Hogan, now chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Many describe the events of Black Monday as the first instance of computer trading gone haywire, caused by the use of portfolio insurance, a hedging strategy against market declines that involves selling short in stock index futures.

The prior week’s fall in US stocks led to selling by investors in Asian markets to limit losses. Those losses then signaled investors in Europe to sell, which caused increased selling by the time US markets were to open on Black Monday.

Portfolio insurance, the short selling of stock index futures to protect against a decline in value, caused computerized program trading to issue sell orders as a safeguard against more losses. Instead, losses intensified, causing even more sell orders in a feedback loop.

With computer trading in its infancy, the floor of the NYSE was filled with more members than today, with trades executed by hand on paper.

Thousands of traders scrambled to handle the tidal wave of selling, with volumes so extreme that prices were delayed by hours, further complicating the process.

“The opening was 90 minutes [delayed], so you knew there was a lot of influx of orders, the futures [contracts] were down, everything was down, so we knew we were in for a rough ride,” said Peter Costa, president at Empire Executions Inc in New York, who has been working on the trading floor since 1981.