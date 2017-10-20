China says firms welcome CCP cells

Reuters, BEIJING

Foreign companies in China have welcomed the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to set up cells in their firms, a senior official said yesterday, though some executives have expressed concern about the party’s growing role in their operations.

The presence of party units has long been a fact of doing business in China, where the law requires companies, including foreign firms, to set up a party organization.

Many executives had long seen the measure as symbolic.

However, as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) efforts to strengthen the party’s role throughout society have reached the local operations of foreign companies, some executives said earlier this year that they were concerned about the resulting demands they face.

Party cells in foreign firms were well-received as a way of helping them understand Chinese policies and resolving disputes, CCP Organization Department deputy head Qi Yu (齊玉) told a news conference on the sidelines of the party’s 19th National Congress in Beijing.

“Senior executives at some foreign invested companies say party organizations can help them to understand in a timely manner Chinese policies, to resolve salary disputes and to provide positive energy for the company’s development,” Qi said.

“The vast majority of investors welcome and support having party organization activities in their company,” he said.

In July, executives from more than a dozen top European companies in China met in Beijing to discuss their concerns about the growing role of the party in their local operations, Reuters reported.

One senior executive whose company was represented at the meeting said that some firms were under “political pressure” to revise terms of their joint ventures with state-owned partners to allow the party the final say over business operations and investment decisions.

The executive declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.

About 32 Chinese companies with shares traded in Hong Kong have proposed changes to their legal structure to make the party an adviser to their board. Financial commentators complain this might hurt shareholders.

“This is potentially a huge problem,” German Ambassador to China Michael Clauss said. “Many foreign companies are very alarmed.”

Foreign companies already are frustrated by rules that give them little access to industries such as finance and technology, plans they say might limit their role in promising fields such as electric cars.

That pessimism helped lead to a 1.2 percent decline in investment into China in the first seven months of this year, breaking a series of annual double-digit gains.

However, Chinese Minister of Supervision Yang Xiaodu (楊曉渡), who is also a deputy on the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said a US executive had told him that his best workers were party members.

“So he said, ‘I hope the company can have more Communist Party members and that party organizations can do more,’” said Yang, who was seated beside Qi.

As party officials are tightening their control over state-owned enterprises and want a voice in how some foreign companies are run, Beijing’s conflicting goals are raising concerns that leaders might put off changes needed to reinvigorate a cooling economy that faces surging debt and trade tensions with Washington and Europe.

“There is no grand vision. There are parallel goals that are competing with each other,” said Andrew Polk, an economist at Trivium/China, a research firm in Beijing. “We are not sure which ones are going to win out at a given moment.”