China Life to pay NT$1 for part of Allianz life portfolio

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) yesterday said that it has reached an agreement to purchase a portion of Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Co’s (安聯人壽) life insurance portfolio for NT$1.

The transaction includes a portfolio of approximately 78,000 traditional life insurance policies held by about 44,000 customers that has a guaranteed interest rate of 4 percent, as well as combined IFRS policy reserves of 1.2 billion euros (US$1.41 billion), the companies said.

The companies added that the interests of Allianz Taiwan employees and customers would not be affected by the transaction.

The deal is expected to be completed in the middle of next year, pending approval by regulators and China Life’s shareholders.

Upon completion of the transaction, China Life’s total assets are expected to rise from NT$1.4 trillion to NT$1.45 trillion (US$46.3 billion to US$48 billion).

The company would not have trouble finding yields with the NT$49.8 billion in additional investable capital from the transaction, executive vice president Tony Hsu (許東敏) said at a news conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“We acquired the policies at a cost of capital of 3.3 percent, while our track record shows that the company has consistently posted investment returns of 4 percent,” Hsu said.

The newly acquired customers would be served by China Life’s 12,000 sales staff, he added.

China Life reported net income of NT$88 million last month, up from NT$73 million the previous year. Its aggregate net income in the first nine months of the year was NT$7.6 billion, down from NT$9.07 billion the previous year.

The sale supports Allianz AG’s strategy to actively manage its life insurance portfolio in Taiwan toward more capital efficient solutions, the company said in a statement, adding that the deal is expected to have a positive impact on its Solvency II capital position.

Allianz remains committed to Taiwan, and the transaction is consistent with the company’s priorities to serve customers with its core unit-linked and protection solutions, regional chief operating officer for Asia Pacific George Sartorel said.

Market observers said Allianz last year tried to sell the same batch of policies to Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險), a subsidiary of CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控), but the deal was dropped after it got rejected by the Financial Supervisory Commission.