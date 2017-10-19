Staff writer, with CNA

SOLAR POWER

AUO installations to double

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) expects to double its solar panel installations in Taiwan to 125 megawatts this year. The company on Tuesday said it has completed the installation of rooftop solar panels for television and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) and for automotive components maker Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co (和大工業). AUO has also secured projects with the Chung Chen Armed Forces Preparatory School and Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC, 漢翔航空工業) among others, it said.

INTERNET

Yahoo Taiwan reaches 60m

Yahoo Taiwan Holding Ltd (雅虎台灣), a subsidiary of Oath Inc, yesterday said its live-streaming auction mobile app has acquired more than 60 million viewers in Taiwan since it launched the streaming service in April. More than 1,800 sellers on Yahoo Taiwan’s auction platform have used the live-streaming service, the company said, adding that more than 20 auctions are hosted each day. Food, cosmetics, accessories and women’s clothing auctions are the most popular in Taiwan, the company said.

LOGISTICS

Pchomestore expands services

PChomestore Inc (商店街), a subsidiary of PChome Inc (網路家庭), yesterday partnered with Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) to provide free drop-off and collection services for sellers and buyers, as part of its strategy to expand its free shipping promotion. Adding to its collaboration with President Chain Store Corp’s (PCSC, 統一超商) 7-Eleven convenience stores in August, its drop-off and pick-up service has expanded to 8,200 convenience stores nationwide, PChomestore said.

TECHNOLOGY

Perfect Corp raises US$25m

Taipei-based Perfect Corp (玩美移動), developer of the YouCam Perfect selfie and photography editor app, yesterday said it has raised US$25 million in its first round of venture capital financing. The company, an investee of Cyberlink Corp (訊連科技), said that it would use the funds to further develop the augmented reality and machine learning capabilities of its app. The app has garnered 500 million users and is among the top “beauty technology” offerings. It is expected to secure more than 150 partners in the beauty products industry over the next two years, including L’Oreal SA, MAC Cosmetics, Yves Saint Laurent YSL and Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

SHIPBUILDING

Task force to probe Ching Fu

The Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee yesterday voted to form a special task force to investigate the potential collapse of a sizeable contract with Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co (慶富造船) to build minesweeper vessels for the Republic of China Navy. Taxpayers could be forced to bear losses of more than NT$10 billion (US$331.13 million), as the shipbuilder borrowed NT$34.93 billion from state-run banks through a syndicated loan, of which about half have been transferred to the firm. Lawmakers across party lines questioned whether the banks had failed to detect financial irregularities during their loan approval process. As of this month, the shipbuilder has failed to service its debt for a second consecutive month. State-run First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) told lawmakers that it expects to recover NT$7.9 billion held in reserve by the Ministry of National Defense, as well as another NT$3 billion held in reserve by the shipbuilder.