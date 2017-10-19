Home / Business
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - Page 11　

Qudian raises US$900m in initial public offering

Bloomberg

Qudian Inc (趣店), a Chinese online loan provider, raised US$900 million in its initial public offering (IPO), the fourth-largest US share sale so far this year.

The company sold 37.5 million US depositary shares for US$24 apiece, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after marketing them for between US$19 and US$22 each.

Founded by Min Luo (羅敏) in 2014, Qudian lends to consumers in China who cannot get credit from traditional financial institutions.

The amounts borrowed are relatively small: Cash loans averaged the equivalent of US$136 in the first six months of the year, while merchandise credit averaged US$184.

The loans had a weighted average term of about two months and eight months respectively.

Over the same period, Qudian facilitated about US$5.6 billion in transactions to 7 million active borrowers, with the average customer drawing on their credit line six times.

Qudian has a partnership with Alipay (支付寶) — an online payment platform operated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) financial affiliate Ant Financial (螞蟻金服) — to distribute cash to consumers and collect repayments.

Qudian became profitable on an annual basis last year, posting net income of US$85 million on total revenue of US$213 million.

In the first six months of this year, net income was US$144 million on revenue of US$270 million.

The micro-lender joins a cluster of Asian companies seeking to sell shares on US exchanges.

Sea Ltd, the Singapore-based parent company of gaming platform Garena, is scheduled to price its IPO this week.

Bain Capital-backed Rise Education Cayman Ltd, which offers immersive US English lessons at its network of after-school learning centers in China, is expected to price its IPO this week.

This story has been viewed 687 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top