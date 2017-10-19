Qudian raises US$900m in initial public offering

Bloomberg

Qudian Inc (趣店), a Chinese online loan provider, raised US$900 million in its initial public offering (IPO), the fourth-largest US share sale so far this year.

The company sold 37.5 million US depositary shares for US$24 apiece, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after marketing them for between US$19 and US$22 each.

Founded by Min Luo (羅敏) in 2014, Qudian lends to consumers in China who cannot get credit from traditional financial institutions.

The amounts borrowed are relatively small: Cash loans averaged the equivalent of US$136 in the first six months of the year, while merchandise credit averaged US$184.

The loans had a weighted average term of about two months and eight months respectively.

Over the same period, Qudian facilitated about US$5.6 billion in transactions to 7 million active borrowers, with the average customer drawing on their credit line six times.

Qudian has a partnership with Alipay (支付寶) — an online payment platform operated by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) financial affiliate Ant Financial (螞蟻金服) — to distribute cash to consumers and collect repayments.

Qudian became profitable on an annual basis last year, posting net income of US$85 million on total revenue of US$213 million.

In the first six months of this year, net income was US$144 million on revenue of US$270 million.

The micro-lender joins a cluster of Asian companies seeking to sell shares on US exchanges.

Sea Ltd, the Singapore-based parent company of gaming platform Garena, is scheduled to price its IPO this week.

Bain Capital-backed Rise Education Cayman Ltd, which offers immersive US English lessons at its network of after-school learning centers in China, is expected to price its IPO this week.