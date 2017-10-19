Several hotels expected to offer discounts at travel fair

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Local hotels are intending to take advantage of the upcoming Taipei International Travel Fair, the biggest event for the nation’s travel and tourism industry, to boost revenue through discounts.

The annual fair is to feature 950 exhibitors from 68 nations at 1,650 booths at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Halls 1 and 3 from Friday next week through Oct. 30, said the Taiwan Visitors Association (TVA), the fair’s organizer.

The event might attract more than 361,000 visitors and generate sales of more than NT$3 billion (US$99.3 million) as seen last year, TVA chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭) told a pre-show news conference in Taipei yesterday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part in the show for the first time while Paraguay and the Solomon Islands have decided to rejoin after a 10-year hiatus, the organizer said.

Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) is to sell vouchers at NT$4,300 each that would allow buyers to stay at seven of its establishments nationwide for a night, the group said in a statement.

However, staying at the group’s resort in Yilan’s Jiaosi (礁溪) would cost two vouchers, as it has access to hot spring baths, the group added.

The offer translates into a 61 percent discount as the group seeks to emerge unscathed from rising competition, especially in Yilan County where Lealea Hotels and Resorts Co (力麗觀光) in August opened Westin Resort Yilan (宜蘭力麗威斯汀度假酒店) and My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) is to have grand opening of Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐酒店) next month.

Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團), which owns hotels, theme parks, movie theaters and bakeries, is to sell vouchers for its lodging, dining and recreational facilities at 79 percent off their price tags, the group said in a statement.

The discounts aim to allow people experience the group’s facilities at the lowest costs available, it said.

L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) is to sell vouchers at NT$2,500 each that would allow buyers to stay at any of its 10 properties in Taiwan.

The offers would translate into discounts of up to 76 percent, the hotelier said, adding that affiliated FDC International Hotels Corp (FDC, 雲品國際) will join the fair for the first time and invite guests to stay at Fleur de Chine (雲品酒店) near Sun Moon Lake at NT$16,999 for two nights, equivalent to a 56 percent discount.

Newcomers Union House Lukang (鹿港永樂酒店) in Changhwa and Dancewoods (綠舞觀光飯店) in Yilan are also to take part in the event in a bid to boost brand awareness and sales.