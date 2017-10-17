Agencies

BANKING

ECB worried about debt

Some European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers see room for little more than 200 billion euros (US$235 billion) of purchases under the institution’s bond-buying program next year, according to bank officials familiar with the matter. The ECB is likely to run out of available debt under current rules at just over 2.5 trillion euros, the officials said, asking not to be named as the matter is private. With purchases set to reach 2.28 trillion euros by the end of this year, talks are focused on how to spread the additional capacity, they said. Such a limit is at the lower end of volumes under discussion, setting the ECB Governing Council up for a potentially difficult policy meeting on Thursday next week as some members fret about ending quantitative easing while inflation remains weak. The ECB currently buys 60 billion euros a month of debt.

RARE METALS

Palladium hits 16-year high

Palladium yesterday climbed above US$1,000 an ounce for the first time since 2001 as global demand grows for the metal in pollution-control devices used by gasoline-powered vehicles. Prices jumped as much as 1.6 percent to US$1,007.42, before trading at US$1,005.55 by 8:14am in London. The metal is one of this year’s best performing commodities, advancing 48 percent, more than three times the increase in gold and about 10 times the gain in its sister metal platinum. Palladium became more expensive than platinum last month for the first time in 16 years. Citigroup sees global surpluses in platinum stretching out to 2020, while the shortfall in palladium is set to widen to more than a million ounces next year before narrowing to 750,000 ounces by 2020, the bank said.

ENERGY

OPEC sees ‘healthy’ demand

Oil demand will grow at a “healthy pace” over the next five years as renewables show the fastest expansion of any type of energy, OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said. Crude demand is expected to climb an average 1.2 million barrels a day through 2022 and slow to 300,000 barrels a day in 2035 to 2040, Barkindo said on Sunday in Kuwait, giving a preview of OPEC’s World Oil Outlook set to be released on Nov. 7. The share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix will slip below 80 percent by 2020 and fall to 75.4 percent by 2040, he said. Wind, solar, geothermal and photovoltaic sources are expected to be the fastest-growing energy, increasing by an average of 6.8 percent a year from 2015 to 2040, though still accounting for less than 5.5 percent of the world’s total energy mix by 2040, he said.

TAXES

Trump presses cut claims

US President Donald Trump’s administration yesterday said that by slashing corporate taxes from 35 percent to 20 percent, the average US household will get an estimated US$4,000 more a year. This stunning 5 percent increase is likely to be met with skepticism from tax experts and Democratic lawmakers. The White House analysis claims the tax cut would generate “conservatively” an income jump totaling US$504 billion, or about US$200 billion more than the revenues currently generated by the corporate income tax. Trump has pitched his tax plan as supporting the middle class even though the details point to major companies and the wealthy as the biggest winners. Opinion surveys suggest that voters generally frown upon the idea of cutting taxes for businesses — essentially rewarding these firms for avoiding taxes by exploiting loopholes and keeping profits overseas.