Bombardier mulling sale of some aerospace assets

Bombardier Inc is seeking investors for its aerospace businesses and considering a sale of some operations, people familiar with the matter said, as a turnaround plan at the Canadian planemaker faces pressure from potentially crippling US tariffs on its marquee jetliner.

The Montreal-based manufacturer is studying the disposal of assets, including its Q400 turboprop and CRJ regional-jet unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

Airbus SE is among the suitors, they said, with one person saying Bombardier is also open to partnerships with other aerospace companies.

Asset sales or investment deals in aerospace would raise money for Bombardier as it contends with newly imposed import duties of 300 percent on its C Series jetliner in the US, the world’s biggest aviation market.

Deals on the Q400 or CRJ may add life to languishing products, an analyst said.

“Bombardier has neglected these products for so long,” said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace consultant at Teal Group who adds that the Q400 may have an easier time finding a buyer than the CRJ line. “These should be worth more and should be more desirable.”

The Q400 competes with planes made by ATR, which is owned by Airbus and Leonardo SpA.

Bombardier’s regional jets go head to head with aircraft built by Brazil’s Embraer SA.

Bombardier and Airbus declined to comment.

No final decisions have been made and Bombardier deliberations with potential partners may not lead to any transactions, the people said.

Bombardier chief executive officer Alain Bellemare is trying to stop a cash drain after the C Series came to market more than two years behind schedule and about US$2 billion over budget.

The delays and cost overruns prompted Bombardier to accept a US$1 billion investment from Quebec in the C Series program, plus another C$372.5 million (US$300 million) from Canada.

The company’s Global 7000 business jet has also been delayed.

The US Department of Commerce recently imposed 300 percent tariffs against the C Series, saying Bombardier sold the narrow-body plane at less than its fair-market value after receiving government subsidies in Canada.

The department’s decision followed a complaint by Boeing Co after Bombardier sold at least 75 of its planes to Delta Air Lines Inc, a deal valued at more than US$5 billion based on list prices.

However, Delta has since said that it chose Bombardier because Boeing does not manufacture the kind of 100-seat jet size range that it wanted to buy.

