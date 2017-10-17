Innolux Corp No. 3 among large-panel suppliers globally

Staff writer, with CNA

Innolux Corp (群創) was the third-biggest supplier of large display screens in the world in the second quarter of the year, according to International Data Corp (IDC).

A report by the US-based market information advisory firm on Thursday last week said Innolux held a 16.8 percent share of the global market for large displays in the April-to-June period, an increase of 16.1 percent over the same period last year.

Second-quarter global shipments of large screens totaled 200 million units, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, with Innolux accounting for 33.6 million units, IDC data showed.

IDC said Innolux’s shipments were a 13.4 percent increase from a year earlier, as its production recovered after disruptions caused by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that rocked southern Taiwan on Feb. 6 last year.

AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達) was in fourth place in the global rankings, with a 13.8 percent market share, down from 15.3 percent a year earlier. Its shipments fell 2.2 percent to 27.6 million units, IDC said.

BOE Technology Group (京東方) of China topped the rankings with a 21.2 percent global market share on the back of its increased supply of screens for portable computers, which helped boost its shipments 16.6 percent year-on-year.

LG Display Co of South Korea was in second place with a global market share of 17.2 percent.