Q3 presale, new housing projects drop 20%: report

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The amount and value of presale and new housing projects launched in northern Taiwan last quarter dropped 20 percent from the same period last year because of the lunar Ghost Month, the Chinese-language Housing Monthly said.

Many builders and developers preferred to sit out Ghost Month, when Taiwanese avoid busying major goods, getting married or establishing new businesses. This year the month ran from Aug. 22 to Sept. 19.

Builders and developers launched NT$158.96 billion (US$5.27 billion) worth of presale and new projects last quarter, the lowest quarterly figure since 2004, the magazine said.

The absence of luxury residential projects also hurt, it said.

“Developers and builders hesitated to introduce new projects during the July-to-September period because price drop expectations remained strong even though transactions showed improvement,” Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said in a report last week.

The lateness of this year’s Ghost Month, due to the leap month of June in the lunar calendar, led companies to delay or skip the introduction of presale projects in September, a traditional high-sales season, Ho said.

Taipei reported NT$44.93 billion of presale and new housing projects last quarter, a 25 percent drop from a year earlier.

Ho attributed the retreat to delay tactics by major luxury housing projects that still have difficulty finding buyers.

Urban renewal efforts underpinned new projects in Taipei’s Songshan (松山), Zhongshan (中山) and Tatung (大同) districts, the report said.

New home volume amounted to NT$52.6 billion in New Taipei City, a drop of 23 percent from the same period a year earlier, as companies refrained from putting new products in Linkou (林口), Tamshui (淡水), Wugu (五股) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts, while Banciao District (板橋) saw an influx of funds to take advantage of the rezoning of land, it said.

For the first nine months of the year, presale and new housing projects totaled NT$558.5 billion in northern Taiwan, making the full-year figure very likely to come in below NT$800 billion for the first time since the global financial crisis, Ho said.