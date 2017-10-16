Agencies

SOFTWARE

Netherlands warns Microsoft

Dutch authorities on Friday said Microsoft Corp’s Windows 10 operating system is violating data protection and privacy laws, and the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said it might impose fines on the US technology giant. The DPA said in a statement that it had investigated several versions of Windows 10, which has been installed on 4 million active devices in the Netherlands since it was launched in July 2015. It said it found that “through the default setting” Microsoft “systematically charts information about app usage of users.” Microsoft said that it does not believe the findings “accurately reflect the data protection compliance of Windows 10.”

DEBT

Moscow, Caracas seek deal

Russia and Venezuela might sign an agreement on restructuring Venezuelan debt by the end of the year if terms drafted by their finance ministries are approved, Russian Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov said on Saturday. “In general, we worked out with the finance ministry such conditions,” Siluanov told reporters in Washington, where he attended the IMF meeting. “If the Venezuelan side initials these agreements quickly, there are reasons to agree by the end of this year and to sign restructuring terms.” Siluanov declined to elaborate on the terms, but said that talks are about restructuring the debt, not about its write-off.

BANKING

Cairo to renew finance deal

The government plans to renew a US$2 billion financing deal with international banks while also developing alternative sources of funding such as issuing dollar-denominated eurobonds, Minister of Finance Amr El-Garhy said on Saturday in Washington, where he was attending the annual IMF meeting. The repurchase transaction, which international banks offered to increase to US$5 billion upon its extension, would remain unchanged in size and probably in duration, he said, adding the final details have not been confirmed. A plan to sell US$4 billion of dollar-denominated bonds and 1.5 billion euro (US$1.8 billion) in euro-denominated debt will “most probably” take place in the first quarter of next year, he said.

INVESTMENT

Saudi fund invests in dairy

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund became the third-biggest shareholder in Almarai Co as it boosts investments at home and abroad. The Public Investment Fund owns 163.2 million shares, or 16.32 percent, of the Riyadh-based dairy farm operator and food processor, according to a regulatory filing that did not disclose the identity of the seller. The stake is valued at about 9 billion riyals (US$2.4 billion) based on Thursday’s closing prices, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund could eventually control more than US$2 trillion in assets, according to Saudi Arabian Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ENTERTAINMENT

Fandango buys MovieTickets

US movie ticket platform Fandango agreed to acquire online rival MovieTickets.com. The deal gives Fandango, a division of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal, the ability to sell tickets for several more chains. The acquisition also adds to Fandango’s footprint in Latin America and makes it available for the first time in the UK and Canada. The deal will close in the fourth quarter, according to a statement. Fandango last year acquired movie-review aggregator Rottentomatoes.com and film-buff site Flixster from Warner Bros.