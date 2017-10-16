Mnuchin rejects French proposal to tax tech firms

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US does not support a French proposal to tax the gross revenues of international tech corporations like Google and Amazon.com Inc, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday.

The remarks came as European officials said Washington has softened in recent days on a point that has caused sharp transatlantic tensions in recent years.

European authorities have targeted multinational companies that avoid taxation by seeking out cozy arrangements in low and no-tax jurisdictions.

Former US president Barack Obama’s administration last year reacted angrily to European authorities’ decision to collect more than US$14 billion from Apple Inc, which had negotiated highly favorable tax arrangements with Ireland.

Washington had until recently shown little interest in discussing a joint solution, European officials said.

Last month, French authorities proposed that the EU impose taxes on gross corporate revenues, because they said they had been unable to tax corporate profits directly.

Mnuchin on Saturday said that he did not support this.

“I think the concept of a gross revenue tax does not make sense and I don’t think that’s the right direction,” Mnuchin told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the IMF.

However, Mnuchin said talks were continuing.

“We look forward to this discussion on international tax issues,” he said.

“I think there’s a general view from us and our allies,” he said. “What we don’t want is for the international companies to be going into tax havens to avoid taxes, no matter where they’re our companies our other countries.”

Speaking at a separate news conference, French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire said that he pleased that the US was open to discussing the matter.

“I return satisfied with the progress we’ve had from Washington on this subject,” Le Maire said

He said that Washington and Paris had created a bilateral working group on the matter.

“It’s the first time that France and the United States have agreed to advance the ways and means of taxing digital giants,” he said.

Le Maire said France’s proposal might not be perfect, but could be put in place quickly.

“It is not an ideal proposal, but it is a proposal that can be enforced in short order,” he said.