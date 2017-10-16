CPC, Formosa lower diesel, maintain gas prices as oil drops

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would keep gasoline prices unchanged this week from last week, but cut diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today.

The state-run refiner said that global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week, affected by factors such as a higher-than-expected decrease in US crude oil inventories, increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising concern over OPEC’s determination to implement an output cut, a CPC statement said.

Under CPC’s weighted pricing mechanism — 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude — its average crude oil costs fell US$0.09 to US$55.01 per barrel over the past week, from US$55.1.

After factoring in the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which last week rose NT$0.187 against the greenback, domestic fuel prices should decrease by 0.62 percent this week, CPC said, adding that it therefore decided to keep gasoline prices unchanged but lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.

The announcement came one day after Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said it would cut diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, with gasoline prices also remaining unchanged from last week.