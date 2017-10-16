Changhua’s first boutique hotel expects healthy occupancy, seeks expansion

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in Changhua County

Union House Lukang (鹿港永樂酒店), the first boutique hotel in Changhua County, expects occupancy rates to surpass 80 percent next year as its strategy to woo upscale travelers visiting the old township of Lukang (鹿港) has proved successful since its soft opening in July, hotel chairman Lin I-pang (林益邦) said in an interview.

“Currently, occupancy rates average 60 percent on weekdays and near 100 percent on weekends and holidays,” Lin said in an interview on Oct. 2.

He attributed the performance to Union House being the sole star-grade facility in 500-year-old Lukang Township, which was once the second-busiest town after the prefectural capital of Tainan when Taiwan was under Qing rule.

Lukang is home to dozens of historical sites, making it a “gigantic open-air museum” where time-honored customs and lifestyles still reverberate through the alleyways and traditional homes, Lin said.

Must-see sights include Shihyi Hall (十宜樓), the historical meeting place of literate men; the Remembrance Hall (意樓), the site of a sad legendary romance; and Moru Lane (摸乳巷), a narrow passage down which people have difficulty walking, Lin said.

Lukang also has the highest density of temples in Taiwan, with Longshan Temple (龍山寺) and Tianhou Temple (天后宮) drawing the most followers.

As a result, while scenic areas in most parts of Taiwan are taking a hit from the decline in Chinese tourists, Lukang has received more visitors from home and abroad, exceeding 10 million a year, he said.

Lin, who founded Union Hospitality Management Co (永樂旅館管理顧問) last year, said the hotel business allowed him to fulfill his dream of revitalizing his hometown.

The US-educated entrepreneur turned a family-owned office building into a boutique hotel of 62 guest rooms priced at about NT$4,500 per night.

The prices are higher than at five-star properties in Taichung, but fall in line with his strategy to court high-end travelers, Lin said.

“We are clear about our market positioning and have won support from domestic and foreign travelers who make up 60 percent and 40 percent of our clientele,” Lin said.

Lack of competition and its membership of Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) also attest to Union House’s luxury status, he said.

Only 5 percent of applicants worldwide are admitted to SLH, the organization said on its Web site.

Union House is the fourth Taiwanese hotel to achieve the recognition after Taipei-based Eclat Hotels (怡亨酒店), San Want Residences Taipei (神旺商務酒店) and Hotel Royal Chiaohsi (礁溪老爺酒店).

Lukang is a short distance away from the offices of major companies, including Google’s data center, making Union House a popular choice among business travelers as well, Lin said.

Union Hospitality Management plans to grow into a hotel chain by opening a second location in Lukang next year, a facility in Tainan and a property in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), encouraged by Union House’s success, Lin said.

Lin, 43, is also chairman of Otiga Technologies Ltd (眾來科技), which is involved in wireless Internet and media marketing, digital music services, cloud solutions for enterprises and mobile device services.

The company has been working on electronic stamps to simplify and speed up mobile payments, he said.