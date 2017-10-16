Fitch affirms stable outlook as global trade improves

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed the nation’s “AA” sovereign rating with a stable outlook, citing the effects from recovering global trade, although its export-focused economy is susceptible to external shocks and its per capita income is lower than its peers’.

“Growth momentum has improved, but remains lower and more volatile than its ‘AA’ peers, as a pickup in global trade and healthy growth in China are having a positive spillover on Taiwan’s industrial sector,” the international ratings agency said in a report on Wednesday.

Fitch forecasts that GDP growth will rise to 2.1 percent this year from 1.5 percent last year, but added that growth would likely ease to 2 percent over the next two years.

The government’s budget deficit remains in line with the “AA”-rated median of 1.3 percent of GDP, despite the Cabinet’s four-year NT$420 billion (US$13.94 billion) infrastructure stimulus program, which might increase expenditure by 0.5 percent of GDP per year, Fitch said.

The agency expects the central bank to extend its accommodative monetary policy through next year given the benign inflation outlook and the bank’s assessment that the economy continues to perform below potential.

Cross-strait relations remain frayed after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May last year, but critical trade and investment linkages between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait remain unaffected, Fitch said.

A significant deterioration in cross-strait relations over the next two to three years is unlikely, it added.