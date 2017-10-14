Tongtai to open technical center in Southeast Asia

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Machinery maker Tongtai Machine and Tool Co Ltd (東台精機) on Thursday said it plans to launch a technical center in Thailand next month, as the company makes more efforts to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia.

“Tongtai has been doing business with local customers [in Thailand] for more than 20 years,” a company official said by telephone. “The new facility should attract more customers there.”

The official said the company is scheduled to hold an opening ceremony for the Bangkok-based center on Nov. 3.

The center will showcase Tongtai’s benchmark products and provide high-value-added solutions especially the automotive and motorcycle industries, said the official, who asked not to be named.

Tongtai did not disclose the amount of the investment. The company currently operates technical centers in Taiwan, China, Switzerland and Malaysia, according to its Web site.

Taiwan and China accounted for about 60 to 65 percent of the company’s sales last month, other Asian markets contributed 5 to 10 percent, and Europe and the US about 25 to 30 percent.

Headquartered in Kaohsiung, Tongtai is the world’s second-largest maker of processing systems for printed circuit boards, behind Japan’s Hitachi Via Mechanics Ltd. The company also provides computerized numerical control machines and five-axis horizontal machining centers to customers from Asia and Europe.

The company said it plans to expand into the aerospace industry, eyeing long-term growth potential in the sector. It is one of the key suppliers of Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (漢翔航空), Taiwan’s largest civilian and military aerospace manufacturer.

Tongtai on Thursday reported sales for last month grew 10.42 percent year-on-year to NT$1.01 billion, with cumulative sales in the first nine months of the year rising 3.9 percent annually to NT$6.93 billion, thanks to improving customer demand in the automotive industry.