Staff writter

SHOEMAKERS

Pou Chen revenue rises

Footwear manufacturer Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業) yesterday reported that revenue last month rose 1.5 percent year-on-year from NT$21.47 billion to NT$23.7 billion (US$710.2 million to US$783.9 million), backed by stable growth in its core business. Sales in the first three quarters of this year edged up 0.5 percent from NT$204.94 billion to NT$205.89 billion on an annual basis, the firm said in a statement. Shoemaking contributed nearly 70 percent of the firm’s overall revenue, company data showed.

TRANSPORTATION

Air traffic to grow: Boeing

Passenger air traffic in Northeast Asia will grow at an annual rate of 2.2 percent over the next 20 years, backed by the growth of low-cost carriers and a growing middle class that will exceed 75 percent of the region’s population, Boeing Co said. Large network carriers in the region have been reducing the number of seats per flight by nearly 20 percent, while increasing frequency and the number of destinations served, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of marketing Randy Tinseth said at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. After posting the strongest earnings since 2010, the Taiwanese air cargo market has rebounded significantly, with world air cargo yields increasing 8 percent annually this year so far, Tinseth said.

COMPUTERS

Asustek, Acer sales hit highs

PC vendors Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday posted their highest monthly sales this year for last month, supported by robust demand for gaming-related products amid a traditional peak season for consumer electronics. Asustek revenue last month reached NT$45.1 billion, expanding 19 percent monthly, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That raised the firm’s quarterly revenue to NT$114.5 billion last quarter, which was better than its estimate, Asustek said. The firm said shipments of its consumer and gaming notebook computers and motherboards surged more than 20 percent quarterly. Acer said its sales climbed 11.47 percent monthly to NT$22.35 billion last month. That boosted quarterly sales, which expanded 3.4 percent annually to NT$60.57 billion last quarter, it said. Acer attributed the annual growth to rising revenue from gaming-related products.

AUTO PARTS

Iron Force says revenue up

Iron Force Industrial Co (劍麟) yesterday reported revenue of NT$391.9 million for last month, an increase of 4.96 percent from NT$373.4 million a year earlier. However, cumulative revenue for the first three quarters dropped 2.75 percent year-on-year from NT$3.4 billion to NT$3.28 billion, which the firm attributed to a relatively high comparison base. Iron Force distributes airbag inflators, electric steering system components and seat belt pretensioners to global customers.

BANKING

Cathay, FamilyMart team up

Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) and Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) yesterday announced a partnership that would expand the payment capabilities of the convenience store chain’s wallet app. By binding Cathay United Bank-issued credit cards to MyFamiPay, customers can pay bills of up to NT$20,000 with the app. Cathay United Bank’s credit cards are also to be accepted at FamilyMart convenience stores. In the first nine months of the year, the app’s 3.6 million users contributed 17 percent of total sales.