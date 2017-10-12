Launch of iPhones boosts manufacturers’ revenues

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Wistron Corp (緯創) — assemblers for Apple Inc’s iPhones — yesterday reported new record revenue performances for the last quarter, mainly driven by the US client’s launch of new iPhones last month.

Hon Hai revenue jumped by 42.38 percent to NT$451.04 billion (US$14.92 billion) last month from a month earlier, bringing its combined revenue to NT$1.08 trillion in the July-to-September quarter, Hon Hai’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

The quarterly performance represented a 0.76 percent annual growth and a 17.3 percent quarter-on-quarter increase.

“The robust monthly expansion was supported by consumer electronics products,” Hon Hai investor relations official said by telephone. “Performance in the communication and computing segments also lent support.”

Hon Hai’s total revenue in the first nine months of this year rose 0.76 percent annually to NT$2.97 trillion, its filing showed.

Pegatron posted revenue of NT$153.66 billion for last month, surging as much as 72.41 percent from August, Pegatron’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed.

“The company’s performance last month was mainly boosted by the communications segment and consumer electronics goods,” a Pegatron investor relations official said by telephone.

The increase brought the company’s accumulated sales to NT$336.64 billion in the July-to-September quarter, climbing 6.08 percent annually and nearly 40 percent from the previous quarter, Pegatron’s filing showed.

Pegatron’s combined revenue totaled NT$816.32 billion in the first three quarters of this year, gaining by 1.4 percent over the same period last year, the filing showed.

Wistron’s sales jumped by 27.82 percent year-on-year to NT$79.9 billion last month, setting a new record for the company’s monthly sales results.

Its combined revenue also reached a historic high of NT$212.46 billion last quarter, the firm’s filing showed.

Quanta Computer Inc (廣達), the main assembler of Apple’s MacBooks and the Apple Watch, posted third quarter sales of NT$276.17 billion.

Its quarter-on-quarter results jumped by 23.46 percent annually and 17.33 percent from the previous quarter, its data showed.

“Better-than-expected notebook shipments and strong orders for servers were the growth engines last quarter,” a Quanta investor relations official said by telephone.