Agencies

MANUFACTURING

BAE plans to cut 2,000 jobs

British military equipment maker BAE Systems AB yesterday said it plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs, as the group faces weaker demand for Hawk and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets. Most of the cutbacks — up to 1,400 positions — will be shed to “reduce the group’s current Typhoon and Hawk production rates,” BAE said in a statement. BAE Systems, which employs 34,600 people in Britain, has already slowed Typhoon production as orders have dried up. Its Warton and Samlesbury plants, where about 5,000 people work on the Typhoon program, will suffer the brunt of the losses.

RETAIL

Marston’s to open fewer pubs

British pub operator Marston’s PLC said it planned to open fewer pubs, bars and lodges next year due to subdued market conditions. Weaker consumer confidence has hit pub and restaurant operators as incomes get squeezed by rising inflation, while growing costs in the industry and a weaker pound worsen the impact. The company now expects to open 15 pubs and bars and six lodges next year, compared with 19 pubs and bars and eight lodges it opened this year. However, Marston’s, which also brews beers, said it expected profit and sales growth this year and next year.

CURRENCY

Yuan rebounds after holidays

Volatility in the yuan rose as it rebounded after week-long holidays and the central bank governor called for a more market-based foreign-exchange rate mechanism. The yuan’s one-month implied volatility climbed 35 basis points to 5.78 percent, the highest since Jan. 19. The yuan appreciated 0.6 percent, its biggest gain in a month, to 6.5838 per US dollar at 5:11pm in Shanghai, adding to Monday’s 0.4 percent advance, and following a 1 percent slump last month. People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan (周小川) called for the relaxation of capital controls in an interview ahead of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, which begins next week.

MARKETING

NBA, Rakuten join forces

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Rakuten Inc have announced a marketing partnership. The deal announced yesterday makes the Japanese online giant the exclusive distributor in Japan of all live NBA games. The partnership, Rakuten’s first with a North American professional league, comes as the Internet services company expands its involvement in sports. The two companies said Rakuten will offer the NBA’s premium live game subscription service exclusively its members through NBA.com, the NBA app and for purchase through Rakuten TV, the company’s video-on-demand service.

INSURANCE

AIG predicts US$3bn losses

American International Group (AIG) expects to record insurance losses of about US$3 billion during the third quarter of the year from the recent hurricanes and earthquakes. AIG on Monday said that it expects to record pre-tax catastrophe losses between US$2.9 billion and US$3.1 billion during the quarter because of damage it would have to cover from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and the earthquakes that struck Mexico. CEO Brian Dupereault said AIG has acted quickly to provide money for claims. The company estimates Harvey caused it between US$1.1 billion and US$1.2 billion in insurance losses and Irma more than US$1 billion.