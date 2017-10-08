SoFi’s plan to ‘kill banks’ derailed by harassment claims

By Julie Verhage and Selina Wang / Bloomberg

Just a few years after Mike Cagney cofounded Social Finance Inc (SoFi), he was already talking about how his new venture was going to “kill banks.”

Having built a decent business refinancing student loans taken out by graduates from top universities, SoFi’s brash and quirky founder dreamed of creating a “Wells Fargo of the future.”

It would target millennials with products ranging from insurance and mortgages to wealth management.

Now, with Cagney felled by a flurry of sexual harassment allegations, the question is whether SoFi has any chance of building the financial supermarket he envisioned.

This was always going to be a tall order, given the intense competition from entrenched players and financial technology (fintech) start-ups alike, but now the SoFi brand has been tarnished as well.

“There are a lot of question marks,” said Alois Pirker, research director at advisory firm Aite Group. “The new CEO will need to find his or her bearings there and that will tell which direction they’ll be going.”

Some members of the board consider the moves into life insurance and wealth management Cagney “pet projects,” according to a person familiar with their thinking.

Directors prefer to focus on more mature businesses, such as personal loans and mortgages that are more predictable and established, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss a private matter.

“We aren’t seeing any changes in loan applications or any other measures of how our members engage with SoFi. We’re proud of our 350,000-plus members and the role we’ve played helping them finance their education, buy houses and invest in the future,” a SoFi spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

The company declined to comment on the insurance and wealth management initiatives.

Despite the internal turmoil, SoFi’s core business is doing pretty well. The company lends money to people with stable jobs and relatively high wages, called HENRYs, or “high earners not rich yet.” It then packages those loans and sells them to institutional investors.

It is a lucrative market and an attractive option for consumers, who often get a significantly lower rate by refinancing their student loans through SoFi; according to bankers, these packaged loans are the most desired in the space.

While some of SoFi’s recent bond securitizations have generated less demand than initially expected, they have continued to receive high marks from ratings agencies.

The firm reported revenue of US$134 million in the second quarter, according to an e-mail from Cagney to investors in August.

It had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$61.6 million and extended more than US$3.1 billion in student loans, personal loans and mortgages during the period.

Personal loans are the most profitable, the person said, followed by student loans and mortgages.

However, efforts to sell other products have so far struggled.

The wealth management unit had just US$12 million in assets under management as of early last month, according to a filing.

This is far short of the more than US$100 million the firm had set as an internal goal, people familiar with the matter have said.

SoFi started offering this service to current customers last month and launched to the general public earlier this year.

By contrast, Ellevest Inc, a robo-adviser geared for women that rolled out just months ago, already has US$50 million in assets under management.