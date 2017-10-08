US imposes new duties on Canada aircraft exports

AP, WASHINGTON

The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it is imposing more duties on Bombardier Inc’s C-series aircraft, charging that the Canadian company is selling the planes below cost in the US.

The 80 percent duty comes on top of duties of nearly 220 percent the department announced last month. The case is a victory for US rival Boeing Co.

The US said Montreal-based Bombardier used unfair government subsidies to sell jets at artificially low prices in the US.

“The United States is committed to free, fair and reciprocal trade with Canada, but this is not our idea of a properly functioning trading relationship,” US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said.

Specifically, Boeing charges that Bombardier last year sold Delta Air Lines 75 CS100 aircraft for less than it cost to build them. However, Delta has said Boeing did not even make the 100-seat jets it needed.

“These anti-dumping duties on Bombardier’s C Series aircraft unfairly target Canada’s highly innovative aerospace sector and its more than 200,000 workers — and put at risk the almost 23,000 US jobs that depend on Bombardier and its suppliers,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said.

“Boeing is manipulating the US trade remedy system to prevent Bombardier’s new aircraft, the C Series, from entering the US market,” Freeland added.

Bombardier said that the decision “represents an egregious overreach and misapplication of the US trade laws in an apparent attempt to block the C Series aircraft from entering the US market, irrespective of the negative impacts to the US aerospace industry, US jobs, US airlines and the US flying public.”

Bombardier can appeal any sanctions to a US court or to a dispute-resolution panel created under the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Canadian government can also take the case to the WTO in Geneva.