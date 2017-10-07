‘Forbes’ launches French edition to follow start-ups

AFP, PARIS

Business magazine Forbes, well-known for its annual ranking of the world’s wealthiest, is launching a French edition to chart French President Emmanuel Macron’s progress in turning his country into a “start-up nation.”

Forbes is a fortnightly magazine, but the French-language edition, which hit newsstands yesterday, is to be published only every three months.

The first issue retraced the 100-year history of the publication and looks ahead to the next 100 through interviews with business magnates including Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, Facebook Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and French Internet billionaire Xavier Niel.

France has a reputation for being a place where it is difficult to do business and for being contemptuous toward the self-made.

Forbes first stuck a toe in the market last year by launching a French-language Web site.

“Many people say France is becoming the ‘start-up nation’ and the discourse is changing. We have a president who is promoting entrepreneurship and free enterprise,” said Dominique Busso, the media entrepreneur behind the venture.

“We must not be afraid to say that you can succeed in France, nor have fear of failure,” Busso said, echoing former investment banker Macron, who has said he wishes more young French people dreamed of becoming billionaires.

The first issue had a print run of 100,000 copies.