iPhone suppliers Catcher, Largan post higher sales

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Catcher Technology Co (可成科技), a casing supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday reported record revenue of NT$11.44 billion (US$376.94 million) for last month, up 48.2 percent annually and 34.8 percent from a month ago.

“It was a milestone for the company, as it was the first time its monthly revenue exceeded NT$10 billion,” a Catcher investor relations official said by telephone.

Sales in the July-to-September period reached NT$27.42 billion, which also marked a new record on a quarterly basis, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

The quarterly figure expanded 32.3 percent from the NT$20.73 billion a year ago and 48.2 percent from the previous quarter’s NT$18.5 billion, company data showed.

It was in line with the company’s forecast, the official said, adding that Catcher expects revenue this quarter to outpace the third quarter on the back of robust demand.

From January to last month, cumulative revenue climbed 9.8 percent annually to NT$60.5 billion, Catcher said.

The official said the company is optimistic about next year’s business outlook, citing clear order visibility for its products used in smartphones, notebook computers and other consumer electronics devices.

Separately, Largan Precision Co (大立光), a camera lens supplier for iPhones, yesterday reported revenue of NT$5.44 billion for last month, its highest monthly sales this year.

“The revenue for this month is expected to outperform that of last month,” Largan’s investor relations officer said by telephone, citing clients’ order forecasts.

Third-quarter revenue totaled NT$14.91 billion, up 4 percent from NT$14.31 billion a year earlier and 31.83 percent from NT$11.31 billion the previous quarter, Largan said.

In the first nine months of this year, combined revenue grew 13.51 percent year-on-year to NT$37.03 billion, the Taichung-based company said.