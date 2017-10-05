Tariffs lifted on two firms

Staff writer, with CNA

Canada revoked anti-dumping tariffs on the products of two Taiwanese steel companies and lowered the duties imposed on Taiwanese steel exporters, following a ruling by the WTO favoring Taiwan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had been informed by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that the 0.005 percent and 0.4 percent anti-dumping tariffs against Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) and Shin Yang Steel Corp (鑫陽鋼鐵) respectively would be removed, while the duties against other Taiwanese steel companies would be reduced from 54.2 percent to 29.6 percent.

The dispute between the two nations dates to 2012, when Canada said that Taiwanese manufacturers of carbon steel welded pipes were selling their products at unfairly low prices and hurting the Canadian steel industry and imposed tariffs on the imports.

After negotiations in 2014 failed, Taiwan filed a complaint with the WTO in 2015, saying that Canadian authorities had used erroneous trade statistics in making its finding, the ministry said.

In January, the WTO ruled in Taiwan’s favor, saying that Ottawa should revise its tariffs against Taiwan.

That ruling led to the CBSA launching a new review. It decided late last month to remove the anti-dumping duties.