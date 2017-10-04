Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Gogoro sales hit new record

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it delivered a record high of nearly 5,000 electric scooters last month, which is the third consecutive month that the firm broke its own monthly delivery record. The monthly result brought Gogoro’s share of the domestic scooter market to more than 5 percent, the firm said in a statement. In light of the surging number of Gogoros in Taiwan, the company plans to increase its number of direct stores and licensed after-sales centers before the end of this year, it said, without disclosing the number. The additional locations are to be in the greater Taipei area, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, it said, adding that its total number of trained technicians is expected to reach 200 by the end of this year.

TRADE

Taiwan Expo draws 36,000

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) yesterday said the Taiwan Expo exhibition in Manila from Friday to Sunday attracted 36,000 visitors. The exhibition showcased a wide range of Taiwan’s agricultural and fishery products, “green” energy technologies, medical services and educational capability, TAITRA said in a statement. TAITRA held Taiwan Expo shows in Indonesia in May and in Vietnam in July, and is to host a fourth in Kuala Lumpur next month, it said.

ELECTRONICS

HTC Vive to enter Thailand

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday said its virtual-reality (VR) headset, the HTC Vive, is to be available in Thailand from Tuesday next week, in line with the company’s latest efforts to expand its VR reach in the global market. “With our progressive expansion for the Vive, and successful launches in a variety of global markets, we are thrilled to start our presence in Thailand, the heart of the Southeast Asian market,” HTC vice president for VR Raymond Pao (鮑永哲) said in a statement. To mark the Vive’s launch in Thailand, customers there who purchase the HTC Vive are to receive a free redemption code for the full VR version of video game Fallout 4, which is to be available from Dec. 12.

INDUSTRY

MOEA to revamp export zone

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said it plans to invest NT$1.5 billion (US$49.3 million) to renovate an export processing zone in Kaohsiung as part of the government’s efforts to provide room for manufacturers building new plants. The project would demolish and rebuild plants in a total of 4.17 hectares, the Export Processing Zone Administration said in a statement. Most of the plants are more than 50 years old and are only two stories high, it said. The project is to be completed in early 2021 and the old plants would be renovated into eight-story plants, the agency said. The NT$1.5 billion is to come from the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Gamania Group fined

The Taipei Exchange yesterday fined game developer Gamania Group (遊戲橘子) NT$100,000 for sharing the company’s operational information and business outlook to numerous brokerages at informal occasions instead of disclosing the information at a formal investors’ conference. The Taipei Exchange said the move has hurt the interests of Gamania shareholders. The Taipei Exchange on Sept. 5 issued a warning to investors regarding volatility in Gamania shares. The shares have surged 185.18 percent since early this year, Taipei Exchange data showed.