India’s Ola to get US$2bn from Softbank, Tencent

Bloomberg

Ola scored US$2 billion in new funding from a group of investors, including Softbank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), a person familiar with the matter said, helping bankroll Uber Technologies Inc’s fiercest rival in India.

Other backers in the ride-hailing startup’s latest financing round included a venture capital fund jointly run by Indian industrialist Ratan Tata and the University of California’s investment arm, as well as several US institutional investors, people familiar with the deal said, asking not to be identified talking about a private deal.

Ola’s valuation after the financing was not immediately clear.

The deal will help Ola shore up its lead in India and build its supply of vehicles and drivers as well as technology to help it win against Uber, one of the people said.

The funding round is not finished yet and the amount could change, the person added.

Uber and Ola, whose parent is ANI Technologies Pvt, are competing in one of the world’s most attractive ride-hailing arenas.

Ola currently holds the upper hand in the US$10 billion Indian market, but Uber has been increasing the pressure, via driver incentives and promotions targeted at its rival’s existing markets.

The San Francisco-based company is ratcheting up spending in emerging markets after ceding China to rival Didi Chuxing (滴滴出行), though boardroom squabbles and a London ban now threaten to side-track management.

The funding will allow Ola to try and fix driver shortages in lower-tier cities. That in turn might prompt its archfoe to respond, shifting the battle toward resolving fundamental issues rather than a discounting war, said Anil Kumar, chief executive officer of Bangalore-based RedSeer Consulting Pvt.

“The cash coming into Ola’s bank is going to affect the competitive strategies of both Ola and Uber, and both will be able to move from short-term price war games to a long-term sustainable business model,” Kumar said.

“Ola has been growing in the top seven or eight cities, but are in more than 100 cities and a lot more needs to be done. Softbank will want the market to grow both in size and momentum so Ola will need to rev up in other cities,” Kumar said.